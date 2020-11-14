Major Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G leak reveals massive upgrades in key departments

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra colors and material





The Galaxy S21 Ultra also looks set to support 5G networks, Wi-Fi 6E – it’s 2x faster than Wi-Fi 6 – and One UI 3.0. Those of you wondering about the battery will be pleased to hear it offers a 5,000mAh capacity.Samsung was heavily criticized for a lack of Galaxy S20 Ultra color options, but it seems the Galaxy S21 Ultra won’t be making any improvements in that department.The South Korean company will be offering its next-gen flagship in two colors – Phantom Black and Phantom Silver – although there’s no guarantee glass will be used because consumers responded more positively than expected to the Galaxy Note 20’s plastic build.