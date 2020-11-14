Major Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G leak reveals massive upgrades in key departments
The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra leaked for the first time last month, but few details about the insides were available at the time. Today, that all changes thanks to tipster Max Weinbach.
The Galaxy S21 Ultra features one of the best displays on any smartphone
Although every Galaxy S21 model can be considered a flagship device, the Galaxy S21 Ultra will no doubt be the one that most people focus on. Today’s leak confirms there is good reason for that.
In terms of brightness, the Galaxy S21 Ultra will max out at 1,600 nights – the Galaxy S20 Ultra peaks at 1,400 nits. Additionally, Samsung will be upping the contrast ratio from 2,000,000:1 to 3,000,000:1.
The sources of this information claim the AMOLED panel is “one of the best displays on any smartphone,” although that isn’t surprising considering Samsung’s extremely solid track record.
In addition to the improved screen, Samsung is working on an upgraded rear camera setup. Leading the way will be a second-generation version of the 108-megapixel sensor used on the Galaxy S20 Ultra and Note 20 Ultra.
It will sit next to a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter and an advanced zoom system that consists of a 10-megapixel 3x telephoto zoom camera and a 10-megapixel 10x periscope zoom shooter.
Samsung offered a 100x Space Zoom feature on the Galaxy S20 Ultra but killed it on the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra due to its poor reception. According to sources, the feature is being revived on the Galaxy S21 Ultra.
Massive upgrades in the camera department are planned too
Fortunately, photos should look much better thanks to the 130% increase in pixel size and the introduction of dual pixel autofocus on both zoom cameras. There will also be a laser autofocus system.
When it comes to video, all Galaxy S21 Ultra cameras should support 4K video at 60fps, although an 8K video at 30fps option will also be available. Other features include dual recording mode, allowing users to simultaneously record with the front and rear cameras.
Completing the package is an improved Night Mode with extra manual controls and better Moon Mode.
Sitting at the heart of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra will be the next-gen Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 in the United States and Exynos 2100 in Europe and other international markets.
For the first time in a long time, though, there seems to be some optimism about Samsung’s Exynos chipset – it will be “on-par or better than the Snapdragon 875” and more power-efficient.
The Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 and the Exynos 2100
The Galaxy S21 Ultra also looks set to support 5G networks, Wi-Fi 6E – it’s 2x faster than Wi-Fi 6 – and One UI 3.0. Those of you wondering about the battery will be pleased to hear it offers a 5,000mAh capacity.
Samsung was heavily criticized for a lack of Galaxy S20 Ultra color options, but it seems the Galaxy S21 Ultra won’t be making any improvements in that department.
The South Korean company will be offering its next-gen flagship in two colors – Phantom Black and Phantom Silver – although there’s no guarantee glass will be used because consumers responded more positively than expected to the Galaxy Note 20’s plastic build.
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra colors and material
