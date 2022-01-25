Here's how you can get a Samsung Galaxy S21 5G for just $300 (no trade-in needed)





Technically, all three members of the S21 5G lineup are on sale at massively reduced prices for an undoubtedly limited time only with no smartphone trade-in required, but it's the "regular-sized" 6.2-inch variant that will primarily grab the attention of bargain hunters nationwide.





That's because the non-Plus and non-Ultra Snapdragon 888 powerhouse can be yours for as little as $299.99... as long as you're an existing Google Fi customer or a new subscriber willing to transfer a number from a different US carrier.













Normally available for $799.99, the Galaxy S21 5G is joined by the 6.7-inch S21+ 5G and 6.8-inch S21 Ultra 5G in fetching a whopping 500 bucks less than usual. But while the Galaxy S21 Ultra has certainly been on sale at a lower than $699.99 price at least once before from Google Fi, the vanilla S21 just so happens to be cheaper than ever ahead of the S22 series launch next month









You can even split that into 24 monthly payments of $12.50 each if you so please, but keep in mind that you'll have to maintain the handset active on your new or existing Google Fi account for 120 consecutive days after your purchase for the eligibility conditions of this killer deal to be fulfilled.





The $500 discount will be applied directly and automatically during your initial checkout process, which means that in addition to trade-ins, the phenomenal promotion here also does without the monthly bill credits often harming the appeal of these types of special offers. What more could you possibly ask for?





