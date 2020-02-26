How to use the smart Samsung Galaxy S20, Plus and Ultra notification light
In a drastic switch from the previous S-line series, Samsung went with an ultrathin top bezel and the so-called "hole-in-active-area" design for last year's Galaxy S10 models. For the surprise of many an S10 buyer, however, that also means that the LED light that used to bring us visual notifications about charging status or missed calls and messages in the Galaxy S9, was also gone.
Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+ and Ultra smart notification light switch
Here's how to turn on and set the Samsung Galaxy S20/S20+ and Ultra smart notification light:
- From Settings (app icon or cogwheel in notification bar), tap Display > Edge screen > Edge lighting.
- Tap Lighting style to customize the color, effects, width, transparency and duration of the Edge lighting.
- Tap Add keyword to configure a smart lighting effect triggered by specific text in notification titles and body.
- Tap Show Edge lighting to choose whether it replaces notification pop-ups when the screen is on/off/both.
- Tap Choose apps to pick those applications that can activate Edge lighting when a notification is received.
- Tap Done when finished.
There you go, you can now trigger a red notification light running around your Galaxy S20 when there is the word "coronavirus" mentioned in your Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp or Gmail alerts. We kid, but it's still a rather cool feature that will hopefully trickle down to the Galaxy S10 family's Edge Lighting options, too.
