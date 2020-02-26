T-Mobile AT&T Verizon Sprint Samsung Android How-to

How to use the smart Samsung Galaxy S20, Plus and Ultra notification light

Daniel Petrov
by Daniel Petrov
Feb 26, 2020, 8:19 AM

In a drastic switch from the previous S-line series, Samsung went with an ultrathin top bezel and the so-called "hole-in-active-area" design for last year's Galaxy S10 models. For the surprise of many an S10 buyer, however, that also means that the LED light that used to bring us visual notifications about charging status or missed calls and messages in the Galaxy S9, was also gone.

Granted, there was a light ring animation around the in-display front camera area when you do face recognition and such, but it doesn't serve other notification purpose by default. Eventually, Samsung updated its experimental Good Lock app with the EdgeLighting+ plugin that was intent to take on third-party solutions like the Holey Light or ARC Lighting applications from the Play Store that proliferated as a stopgap solution for visual notifications.

Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+ and Ultra smart notification light switch


With the new Galaxy S20, Plus and Ultra editions, however, Samsung takes its stock notification light replacement solution, called Edge Lighting, to a whole new level that doesn't require that you search for any extras. 

Here's how to turn on and set the Samsung Galaxy S20/S20+ and Ultra smart notification light:

  1. From Settings (app icon or cogwheel in notification bar), tap Display > Edge screen > Edge lighting.
  2. Tap Lighting style to customize the color, effects, width, transparency and duration of the Edge lighting.
  3. Tap Add keyword to configure a smart lighting effect triggered by specific text in notification titles and body.
  4. Tap Show Edge lighting to choose whether it replaces notification pop-ups when the screen is on/off/both.
  5. Tap Choose apps to pick those applications that can activate Edge lighting when a notification is received.
  6. Tap Done when finished.

There you go, you can now trigger a red notification light running around your Galaxy S20 when there is the word "coronavirus" mentioned in your Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp or Gmail alerts. We kid, but it's still a rather cool feature that will hopefully trickle down to the Galaxy S10 family's Edge Lighting options, too.

Related phones

Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G View Full specs
  • Display 6.9 inches
    3200 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 108 MP (Quad camera)
    40 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI
Galaxy S20
Samsung Galaxy S20 View Full specs
  • Display 6.2 inches
    3200 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera)
    10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4000 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

0 Comments

Be the first one to post a comment

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

Samsung starts production of an important Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G component
Samsung starts production of an important Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G component
Huawei Mate Xs: hands-on with the futuristic 5G foldable
Huawei Mate Xs: hands-on with the futuristic 5G foldable
Google Pixel 4 XL review 4 months later: is it worth getting one in 2020?
Google Pixel 4 XL review 4 months later: is it worth getting one in 2020?
Sony Xperia 1 II is here: brings back what people want, adds more improvements
Sony Xperia 1 II is here: brings back what people want, adds more improvements
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro Max Camera Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro Max Camera Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: 120Hz vs 60Hz Battery Life Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: 120Hz vs 60Hz Battery Life Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Charging Test Complete: impressively quick!
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Charging Test Complete: impressively quick!
First Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra NIGHT Camera Samples: Zoom zoom zoom
First Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra NIGHT Camera Samples: Zoom zoom zoom

Popular stories

Google Pixel 4 XL review 4 months later: is it worth getting one in 2020?
Google Pixel 4 XL review 4 months later: is it worth getting one in 2020?
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: 120Hz vs 60Hz Battery Life Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: 120Hz vs 60Hz Battery Life Comparison
First Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra NIGHT Camera Samples: Zoom zoom zoom
First Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra NIGHT Camera Samples: Zoom zoom zoom
Samsung Galaxy S30 Ultra, S30 Plus, S30: Design, specs, camera, price expectations
Samsung Galaxy S30 Ultra, S30 Plus, S30: Design, specs, camera, price expectations
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro Max Camera Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro Max Camera Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Charging Test Complete: impressively quick!
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Charging Test Complete: impressively quick!

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless