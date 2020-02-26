How to use the smart Samsung Galaxy S20, Plus and Ultra notification light









Granted, there was a light ring animation around the in-display front camera area when you do face recognition and such, but it doesn't serve other notification purpose by default. Eventually, Samsung updated its experimental Good Lock app with the EdgeLighting+ plugin that was intent to take on third-party solutions like the Holey Light or ARC Lighting applications from the Play Store that proliferated as a stopgap solution for visual notifications.





Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+ and Ultra smart notification light switch





With the new Galaxy S20 , Plus and Ultra editions, however, Samsung takes its stock notification light replacement solution, called Edge Lighting, to a whole new level that doesn't require that you search for any extras.





Here's how to turn on and set the Samsung Galaxy S20/S20+ and Ultra smart notification light:





From Settings (app icon or cogwheel in notification bar), tap Display > Edge screen > Edge lighting .

Tap Lighting style to customize the color, effects, width, transparency and duration of the Edge lighting. Tap Add keyword to configure a smart lighting effect triggered by specific text in notification titles and body. Tap Show Edge lighting to choose whether it replaces notification pop-ups when the screen is on/off/both. Tap Choose apps to pick those applications that can activate Edge lighting when a notification is received. Tap Done when finished.



There you go, you can now trigger a red notification light running around your Galaxy S20 when there is the word "coronavirus" mentioned in your Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp or Gmail alerts. We kid, but it's still a rather cool feature that will hopefully trickle down to the Galaxy S10 family's Edge Lighting options, too.



