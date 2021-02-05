Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

Samsung How-to

How to turn off, restart, or reset the Samsung Galaxy S21

Daniel Petrov
by Daniel Petrov
Feb 05, 2021, 10:11 AM
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
This time around, Samsung didn't move the goalposts and keys when it comes to switching off, restarting, or resetting the Galaxy S21, S21+, or S21 Ultra, as it did not long ago, and left the restart sequence as it is on the Note 20 series

The keys are still on the right-hand side of the S21 series but if you just got the phone and are wondering what key combo turns the S21 off or restarts it, here's the scoop.

How do I turn on/off or restart my Samsung Galaxy S21?


Turn on the Galaxy S21


  • Press and hold the power side key to switch on your Galaxy S21

Turn off or restart the Galaxy S21

  1. Press the volume down and power keys at once.
  2. Hold them until the switch-off/restart/emergency mode virtual buttons menu appears.
  3. Tap on the big red Power off icon at the top, or the green Restart button in the middle.
  4.  Go to Advanced features > Side key > How to power off your phone for more options.
Ditto for switching on/off, or restarting your Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra or Galaxy S21+. Alternatively, you can go to Advanced features > Side key > How to power off your phone, and set the long-press of the side key to show up the restart menu, instead of calling up Bixby.

Hard reset the Galaxy S21


  • Press and hold the volume down and power keys for more than 10 seconds

Reset Galaxy S21 to factory default settings


  • Settings > General management > Reset > Reset all settings

If you need to restore your Galaxy S21 Ultra, this feature resets it to factory default settings, save for the security, language, and accounts, while leaving personal data intact.

