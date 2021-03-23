Microsoft is back with the best Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G deal ever
Microsoft is selling the jumbo-sized Snapdragon 865 powerhouse at a deeply discounted price of $649.99 on eBay this time around, but fret not, the Redmond-based tech giant will hook you up with brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units most likely covered by a standard 1-year warranty.
In addition to a huge Dynamic AMOLED screen with a top-notch resolution of 3200 x 1440 pixels and 120Hz refresh rate technology and the still blazing fast aforementioned Qualcomm SoC, the S20 Ultra 5G also has a hefty 12 gigs of RAM going for it, as well as a 5,000mAh battery equipped with 45W fast charging capabilities, a quad rear-facing camera system headlined by a 108MP main sensor, a 40MP selfie shooter, and perhaps most importantly (no, not really), a power brick in the retail box.
At 650 bucks, the Galaxy S20 Ultra is cheaper than a (discounted) $700 S21 with a smaller and lower-res display in tow, as well as a plastic back, 8GB RAM count, and no microSD card slot. Age is really just a number for such an affordable high-end handset, especially with both Android 12 and 13 updates guaranteed to be delivered... at some point down the line.