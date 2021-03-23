Microsoft is back with the best Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G deal ever

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





Obviously, $1,400 doesn't fit that description, and neither does $950 anymore. But the same dependably generous vendor of Samsung smartphones and maker of Windows laptops is back with what certainly looks like the greatest ever unlocked S20 Ultra 5G deal with no strings attached.





Microsoft is selling the jumbo-sized Snapdragon 865 powerhouse at a deeply discounted price of $649.99 on eBay this time around, but fret not, the Redmond-based tech giant will hook you up with brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units most likely covered by a standard 1-year warranty.





If quick math is not your number one skill, you should know that amounts to a $750 markdown, which is absolutely colossal even for a one year-old Samsung flagship. While the Galaxy S20 Ultra , alongside the "regular" S20 and the S20+, are not available directly from their manufacturer in the US anymore, Amazon, for instance, is still ridiculously charging a full $1,399.99 for an unlocked 6.9-inch device with 128 gigs of internal storage space.





In addition to a huge Dynamic AMOLED screen with a top-notch resolution of 3200 x 1440 pixels and 120Hz refresh rate technology and the still blazing fast aforementioned Qualcomm SoC, the S20 Ultra 5G also has a hefty 12 gigs of RAM going for it, as well as a 5,000mAh battery equipped with 45W fast charging capabilities, a quad rear-facing camera system headlined by a 108MP main sensor, a 40MP selfie shooter, and perhaps most importantly (no, not really), a power brick in the retail box.





At 650 bucks, the Galaxy S20 Ultra is cheaper than a (discounted) $700 S21 with a smaller and lower-res display in tow, as well as a plastic back, 8GB RAM count, and no microSD card slot. Age is really just a number for such an affordable high-end handset, especially with both Android 12 and 13 updates guaranteed to be delivered... at some point down the line.



