Amazon has the unlocked Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G on sale at a massive discount

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Sep 06, 2020, 4:23 PM
Between the recent release of the Galaxy Note 20 duo and the presumably impending announcement of the surprisingly advanced Galaxy S20 FE, it might seem difficult to recommend hardcore Samsung fans they buy the arguably overpriced Galaxy S20 Ultra right now.

It's difficult but not impossible, mind you, at least not at a massive $300 discount. That equates to a solid 21 percent shaved off the 6.9-inch beast's $1,399.99 list price in an entry-level 128GB storage configuration, but you don't have a lot of time to pull the trigger and save the full three Benjamins, as Amazon's killer new deal is set to expire at the end of the day.

There's only one color option in stock at the heavily marked-down price at the time of this writing, although if you really don't like the Cosmic Gray hue, you can replace it with a Cosmic Black paint job by spending an additional $128.15 and not worrying about imminent expiration dates. You'd still save a decent $171.85 compared to the handset's aforementioned MSRP, but it's probably wise not to care so much about superficial details like the color of a phone's super-premium glass-and-metal chassis.

After all, this is an absolute screamer of a mobile device, with a Snapdragon 865 SoC in tow, as well as a huge Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, 12 gigs of RAM, 5,000mAh battery capacity, and perhaps above all, an insane-sounding quad rear-facing camera system comprised of a 108MP primary sensor, 48MP periscope telephoto lens, 12MP ultra-wide-angle shooter, and a 3D Time-of-Flight sensor.

Of course, the 108-megapixel camera is not as impressive in real life as it sounds, but the Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G on the whole is an amazing device, supporting the highest available download speeds on all of America's major networks in the unlocked variant sold on Amazon.

Ironically, this excellent promotion makes the Galaxy S20 Ultra cheaper than the slightly humbler and smaller Galaxy S20+ 5G, although the 6.7-inch model can actually be purchased at a decent discount of $152.20 itself (with no expiration date listed) in a single Cosmic Black hue.

Last but not necessarily least, the 6.2-inch Galaxy S20 5G is on sale at $150 off its $999.99 regular price in both Cosmic Gray and Cloud Blue colors, but before choosing this one, you might want to remember its lack of mmWave technology means that Verizon's blazing fast (but terribly spotty) 5G Ultra Wideband network is not supported.

Related phones

Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

8.9
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.1
 Based on 9 Reviews
$950 $899
  • Display 6.9 inches
    3200 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 108 MP (Quad camera)
    40 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
    12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI
Galaxy S20
Samsung Galaxy S20 View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.1
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.8
 Based on 4 Reviews
View
  • Display 6.2 inches
    3200 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera)
    10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
    12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4000 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI
Galaxy S20+
Samsung Galaxy S20+ View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.1
 Read Full Review
$689 $740
  • Display 6.7 inches
    3200 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Quad camera)
    10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
    12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI

