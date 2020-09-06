Amazon has the unlocked Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G on sale at a massive discount
There's only one color option in stock at the heavily marked-down price at the time of this writing, although if you really don't like the Cosmic Gray hue, you can replace it with a Cosmic Black paint job by spending an additional $128.15 and not worrying about imminent expiration dates. You'd still save a decent $171.85 compared to the handset's aforementioned MSRP, but it's probably wise not to care so much about superficial details like the color of a phone's super-premium glass-and-metal chassis.
After all, this is an absolute screamer of a mobile device, with a Snapdragon 865 SoC in tow, as well as a huge Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, 12 gigs of RAM, 5,000mAh battery capacity, and perhaps above all, an insane-sounding quad rear-facing camera system comprised of a 108MP primary sensor, 48MP periscope telephoto lens, 12MP ultra-wide-angle shooter, and a 3D Time-of-Flight sensor.
Of course, the 108-megapixel camera is not as impressive in real life as it sounds, but the Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G on the whole is an amazing device, supporting the highest available download speeds on all of America's major networks in the unlocked variant sold on Amazon.
Ironically, this excellent promotion makes the Galaxy S20 Ultra cheaper than the slightly humbler and smaller Galaxy S20+ 5G, although the 6.7-inch model can actually be purchased at a decent discount of $152.20 itself (with no expiration date listed) in a single Cosmic Black hue.
Last but not necessarily least, the 6.2-inch Galaxy S20 5G is on sale at $150 off its $999.99 regular price in both Cosmic Gray and Cloud Blue colors, but before choosing this one, you might want to remember its lack of mmWave technology means that Verizon's blazing fast (but terribly spotty) 5G Ultra Wideband network is not supported.