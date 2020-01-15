Google has the Pixel 4 and 4 XL on sale at a solid discount with (almost) no strings attached
Check out the deals here
Technically, that definitely qualifies as a string, but you don't need to stay subscribed to Google's Fi service for long and the marked-down phones are sold unlocked for you to use them on whatever major or minor carrier you might prefer down the line. The price cut automatically applies during the checkout process too, but keep in mind the aforementioned 200 bucks will be charged to your Google Pay account if you fail to meet the company's very simple and straightforward requirements.
With a 5.7-inch display in tow, as well as a modest 2,800mAh battery under the hood, the "normal"-sized Google Pixel 4 will set you back $599 instead of $799 for the next couple of weeks in an entry-level 64GB storage variant. Meanwhile, the jumbo-sized 6.3-inch Pixel 4 XL packing a respectable 3,700mAh cell costs $699 right now with the same 64 gigs of local digital hoarding room and an identical overall spec sheet to its little brother.
That includes one of the best rear-facing camera systems on the market, combining 12 and 16MP imaging sensors, as well as a dual front-facing shooter setup with an 8MP wide-angle lens and 3D Time-of-Flight sensor.
Both the Pixel 4 and 4 XL also come with 6 gigs of memory, a state-of-the-art Snapdragon 855 processor, silky smooth Android 10 software, excellent stereo speakers, and a premium metal-and-glass build made to withstand water immersion and exposure to dust. So, no, these are not the world's greatest mobile devices all in all, and if you're willing to jump through certain hoops, you can get them at even lower prices. But their value for money is nonetheless objectively good at Google Fi today.
0 Comments
Be the first one to post a comment
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):