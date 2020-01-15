T-Mobile AT&T Verizon Sprint Android Deals Google

Google has the Pixel 4 and 4 XL on sale at a solid discount with (almost) no strings attached

Adrian Diaconescu   /  Jan 15, 2020
It almost feels like we're talking about a new deal on the Pixel 4 and/or Pixel 4 XL every single day of late, but the newest promotions are somewhat special, coming straight from Google rather than a third-party retailer like Best Buy or one of America's big four wireless service providers.

That being said, it's important to point out the search giant's latest high-end smartphones are still available at their regular prices at the time of this writing from the official US online Google Store. In order to score a cool $200 discount with (almost) no strings attached, you'll have to purchase a Pixel 4 or 4 XL from Google Fi until January 30 and activate your hot new stock Android-running handset on the mobile virtual network operator within 30 days of receiving a shipment confirmation email.

Check out the deals here


Technically, that definitely qualifies as a string, but you don't need to stay subscribed to Google's Fi service for long and the marked-down phones are sold unlocked for you to use them on whatever major or minor carrier you might prefer down the line. The price cut automatically applies during the checkout process too, but keep in mind the aforementioned 200 bucks will be charged to your Google Pay account if you fail to meet the company's very simple and straightforward requirements.

With a 5.7-inch display in tow, as well as a modest 2,800mAh battery under the hood, the "normal"-sized Google Pixel 4 will set you back $599 instead of $799 for the next couple of weeks in an entry-level 64GB storage variant. Meanwhile, the jumbo-sized 6.3-inch Pixel 4 XL packing a respectable 3,700mAh cell costs $699 right now with the same 64 gigs of local digital hoarding room and an identical overall spec sheet to its little brother.

That includes one of the best rear-facing camera systems on the market, combining 12 and 16MP imaging sensors, as well as a dual front-facing shooter setup with an 8MP wide-angle lens and 3D Time-of-Flight sensor. 

Both the Pixel 4 and 4 XL also come with 6 gigs of memory, a state-of-the-art Snapdragon 855 processor, silky smooth Android 10 software, excellent stereo speakers, and a premium metal-and-glass build made to withstand water immersion and exposure to dust. So, no, these are not the world's greatest mobile devices all in all, and if you're willing to jump through certain hoops, you can get them at even lower prices. But their value for money is nonetheless objectively good at Google Fi today.

