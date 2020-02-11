T-Mobile details the Galaxy S20, Plus and Ultra storage prices and availability
While we were wondering about the repercussions of the most expensive series of Galaxy S phones that Samsung has ever announced, T-Mobile sent us a memo to detail the Galaxy S20, Plus and Ultra prices and availability on its budding 5G network.
Galaxy S20, Plus an Ultra 5G prices on T-Mobile
- Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G: Cosmic Gray and Cosmic Black in 128GB for $58.34/month (FRP: $1399.99) and in 512GB in Cosmic Black for $58.34/month (FRP: $1599.99)
- Galaxy S20+ 5G: Cosmic Gray, Cloud Blue and Cosmic Black in 128GB for $50/month (FRP: $1199.99) and in 512GB in Cosmic Black for $50/month ($1349.99)
- Galaxy S20 5G: Cosmic Gray, Cloud Blue and Cloud Pink in 128GB for $41.67/month (FRP: $999.99)
Unfortunately, the rumors were true, and even the lowly Galaxy S20 that doesn't have mmWave 5G support, for instance, will start you off from $999 in its most basic, 128GB storage version, or, more than forty bucks a month, and the free Galaxy Buds+ set with it doesn't do much to soothe the price pains. Here are all the new places where T-Mobile is rolling 5G out in together with the S20 series launch:
Arkansas
Hector, Moorefield
Arizona
Cordes Lakes, Huachuca City, Spring Valley, Winkelman
California
Desert Shores
Colorado
Ault, Collbran, Lakeside, Lynn
Iowa
Bancroft, Crystal Lake, Frederika, Grafton, Hampton, Larchwood, Luxemburg, McCallsburg, Ocheyedan, Paullina, Plainfield, Ryan, Scarville, St. Anthony, Sutherland
Illinois
McCook, Merrionette Park, Preston Heights
Indiana
Bloomfield, Newburgh, Parkers Settlement, Riley, Royal Center, Versailles, Westport
Kentucky
Brownsboro Farm, Dixon, Goose Creek, Lynnview, Manor Creek, Strathmoor Manor, Strathmoor Village, Watterson Park, Woodland Hills
Louisiana
Richmond, Tallulah
Maryland
Lonaconing
Minnesota
Skyline
Montana
Jette, Plains
North Carolina
Old Fort
North Dakota
Gardner
Nebraska
Dunbar
New Mexico
Hatch, Manzano
Ohio
Brecon, Four Bridges, New Miami, Pleasant Hills, Remington
Oklahoma
Carney, Eakly, Erick, Goodwell, Grand Lake Towne, Hennessey, Oktaha, Wyandotte
Oregon
Hood River
Pennsylvania
Avondale, Bryn Mawr, Conneaut Lake, Mercersburg, Perryopolis, Reynoldsville
South Carolina
Folly Beach
Texas
Fort Hancock, Hilltop, Karnes City, Mineola, Panhandle, Quitman, Richland, Santa Anna
Utah
Junction, Lynndyl
Washington
Esperance, Fife, Kettle Falls
Wisconsin
Marion, Newburg, Tigerton
West Virginia
Brandonville
Wyoming
Shoshoni
Hector, Moorefield
Arizona
Cordes Lakes, Huachuca City, Spring Valley, Winkelman
California
Desert Shores
Colorado
Ault, Collbran, Lakeside, Lynn
Iowa
Bancroft, Crystal Lake, Frederika, Grafton, Hampton, Larchwood, Luxemburg, McCallsburg, Ocheyedan, Paullina, Plainfield, Ryan, Scarville, St. Anthony, Sutherland
Illinois
McCook, Merrionette Park, Preston Heights
Indiana
Bloomfield, Newburgh, Parkers Settlement, Riley, Royal Center, Versailles, Westport
Kentucky
Brownsboro Farm, Dixon, Goose Creek, Lynnview, Manor Creek, Strathmoor Manor, Strathmoor Village, Watterson Park, Woodland Hills
Louisiana
Richmond, Tallulah
Maryland
Lonaconing
Minnesota
Skyline
Montana
Jette, Plains
North Carolina
Old Fort
North Dakota
Gardner
Nebraska
Dunbar
New Mexico
Hatch, Manzano
Ohio
Brecon, Four Bridges, New Miami, Pleasant Hills, Remington
Oklahoma
Carney, Eakly, Erick, Goodwell, Grand Lake Towne, Hennessey, Oktaha, Wyandotte
Oregon
Hood River
Pennsylvania
Avondale, Bryn Mawr, Conneaut Lake, Mercersburg, Perryopolis, Reynoldsville
South Carolina
Folly Beach
Texas
Fort Hancock, Hilltop, Karnes City, Mineola, Panhandle, Quitman, Richland, Santa Anna
Utah
Junction, Lynndyl
Washington
Esperance, Fife, Kettle Falls
Wisconsin
Marion, Newburg, Tigerton
West Virginia
Brandonville
Wyoming
Shoshoni
These are the world’s first smartphones capable of tapping into the full potential of 5G (low, mid and high band). This new lineup will be able to use all the Un-carrier’s 5G spectrum — low-band 600 MHz for breadth of coverage across the country and high-band for blazing-fast, hotspot-like speeds in certain areas — and is future-proofed to tap into mid-band spectrum with New T-Mobile.
"While the biggest carrier in the country clings to their 4G glory days to distract from their nearly non-existent 5G, T-Mobile has already launched the country’s biggest 5G network,"said John Legere, CEO of T-Mobile. "But this is only our foundational layer of 5G coverage — we aren’t stopping there. With the New T-Mobile, we’ll combine this core layer of 5G with Sprint’s 2.5 GHz mid-band spectrum to supercharge 5G, creating a broad and deep network for everyone … and these are the first phones that can tap into ALL that power, so we’re pumped to unleash them at the Un-carrier!"
Pricing for the new smartphones are below - All monthly payments are for 24 months on T-Mobile’s no-interest Equipment Installment Plan:
Samsung Galaxy S20 5G: T-Mobile customers can get the Samsung Galaxy S20 in Cosmic Gray, Cloud Blue and Cloud Pink in 128GB for $41.67/month ($0 down, FRP: $999.99).
Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G T-Mobile customers can get the Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G in Cosmic Gray, Cloud Blue and Cosmic Black in 128GB for $50/month ($0 down, FRP: $1199.99) and in 512GB in Cosmic Black for $50/month ($149.99 down, FRP: $1349.99).
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G T-Mobile customers can get the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G in Cosmic Gray and Cosmic Black in 128GB for $58.34/month ($0 down, FRP: $1399.99) and in 512GB in Cosmic Black for $58.34/month ($199.99 down, FRP: $1599.99).
"While the biggest carrier in the country clings to their 4G glory days to distract from their nearly non-existent 5G, T-Mobile has already launched the country’s biggest 5G network,"said John Legere, CEO of T-Mobile. "But this is only our foundational layer of 5G coverage — we aren’t stopping there. With the New T-Mobile, we’ll combine this core layer of 5G with Sprint’s 2.5 GHz mid-band spectrum to supercharge 5G, creating a broad and deep network for everyone … and these are the first phones that can tap into ALL that power, so we’re pumped to unleash them at the Un-carrier!"
Pricing for the new smartphones are below - All monthly payments are for 24 months on T-Mobile’s no-interest Equipment Installment Plan:
Samsung Galaxy S20 5G: T-Mobile customers can get the Samsung Galaxy S20 in Cosmic Gray, Cloud Blue and Cloud Pink in 128GB for $41.67/month ($0 down, FRP: $999.99).
Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G T-Mobile customers can get the Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G in Cosmic Gray, Cloud Blue and Cosmic Black in 128GB for $50/month ($0 down, FRP: $1199.99) and in 512GB in Cosmic Black for $50/month ($149.99 down, FRP: $1349.99).
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G T-Mobile customers can get the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G in Cosmic Gray and Cosmic Black in 128GB for $58.34/month ($0 down, FRP: $1399.99) and in 512GB in Cosmic Black for $58.34/month ($199.99 down, FRP: $1599.99).
1 Comment
1. Alcyone
Posts: 642; Member since: May 10, 2018
posted on 1 min ago 0
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):