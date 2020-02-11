T-Mobile details the Galaxy S20, Plus and Ultra storage prices and availability









Not only will it have all three models available to take advantage of its high-speed network, but T-Mobile is also rolling it out to more places - 95 extra towns and cities, to be exact - in order to celebrate the launch.





Galaxy S20, Plus an Ultra 5G prices on T-Mobile





Unfortunately, the rumors were true, and even the lowly Galaxy S20 that doesn't have mmWave 5G support, for instance, will start you off from $999 in its most basic, 128GB storage version, or, more than forty bucks a month, and the free Galaxy Buds+ set with it doesn't do much to soothe the price pains. Here are all the new places where T-Mobile is rolling 5G out in together with the S20 series launch:





Arkansas

Hector, Moorefield



Arizona

Cordes Lakes, Huachuca City, Spring Valley, Winkelman



California

Desert Shores



Colorado

Ault, Collbran, Lakeside, Lynn



Iowa

Bancroft, Crystal Lake, Frederika, Grafton, Hampton, Larchwood, Luxemburg, McCallsburg, Ocheyedan, Paullina, Plainfield, Ryan, Scarville, St. Anthony, Sutherland



Illinois

McCook, Merrionette Park, Preston Heights



Indiana

Bloomfield, Newburgh, Parkers Settlement, Riley, Royal Center, Versailles, Westport



Kentucky

Brownsboro Farm, Dixon, Goose Creek, Lynnview, Manor Creek, Strathmoor Manor, Strathmoor Village, Watterson Park, Woodland Hills



Louisiana

Richmond, Tallulah



Maryland

Lonaconing



Minnesota

Skyline



Montana

Jette, Plains



North Carolina

Old Fort



North Dakota

Gardner



Nebraska

Dunbar



New Mexico

Hatch, Manzano



Ohio

Brecon, Four Bridges, New Miami, Pleasant Hills, Remington



Oklahoma

Carney, Eakly, Erick, Goodwell, Grand Lake Towne, Hennessey, Oktaha, Wyandotte



Oregon

Hood River



Pennsylvania

Avondale, Bryn Mawr, Conneaut Lake, Mercersburg, Perryopolis, Reynoldsville



South Carolina

Folly Beach



Texas

Fort Hancock, Hilltop, Karnes City, Mineola, Panhandle, Quitman, Richland, Santa Anna



Utah

Junction, Lynndyl



Washington

Esperance, Fife, Kettle Falls



Wisconsin

Marion, Newburg, Tigerton



West Virginia

Brandonville



Wyoming

Shoshoni





These are the world’s first smartphones capable of tapping into the full potential of 5G (low, mid and high band). This new lineup will be able to use all the Un-carrier’s 5G spectrum — low-band 600 MHz for breadth of coverage across the country and high-band for blazing-fast, hotspot-like speeds in certain areas — and is future-proofed to tap into mid-band spectrum with New T-Mobile.



"While the biggest carrier in the country clings to their 4G glory days to distract from their nearly non-existent 5G, T-Mobile has already launched the country’s biggest 5G network,"said John Legere, CEO of T-Mobile. "But this is only our foundational layer of 5G coverage — we aren’t stopping there. With the New T-Mobile, we’ll combine this core layer of 5G with Sprint’s 2.5 GHz mid-band spectrum to supercharge 5G, creating a broad and deep network for everyone … and these are the first phones that can tap into ALL that power, so we’re pumped to unleash them at the Un-carrier!"



Pricing for the new smartphones are below - All monthly payments are for 24 months on T-Mobile’s no-interest Equipment Installment Plan:



Samsung Galaxy S20 5G: T-Mobile customers can get the Samsung Galaxy S20 in Cosmic Gray, Cloud Blue and Cloud Pink in 128GB for $41.67/month ($0 down, FRP: $999.99).

Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G T-Mobile customers can get the Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G in Cosmic Gray, Cloud Blue and Cosmic Black in 128GB for $50/month ($0 down, FRP: $1199.99) and in 512GB in Cosmic Black for $50/month ($149.99 down, FRP: $1349.99).

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G T-Mobile customers can get the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G in Cosmic Gray and Cosmic Black in 128GB for $58.34/month ($0 down, FRP: $1399.99) and in 512GB in Cosmic Black for $58.34/month ($199.99 down, FRP: $1599.99).

While we were wondering about the repercussions of the most expensive series of Galaxy S phones that Samsung has ever announced, T-Mobile sent us a memo to detail the Galaxy S20, Plus and Ultra prices and availability on its budding 5G network.