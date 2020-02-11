T-Mobile AT&T Verizon Sprint Samsung Android

T-Mobile details the Galaxy S20, Plus and Ultra storage prices and availability

While we were wondering about the repercussions of the most expensive series of Galaxy S phones that Samsung has ever announced, T-Mobile sent us a memo to detail the Galaxy S20, Plus and Ultra prices and availability on its budding 5G network.

Not only will it have all three models available to take advantage of its high-speed network, but T-Mobile is also rolling it out to more places - 95 extra towns and cities, to be exact - in order to celebrate the launch.

Galaxy S20, Plus an Ultra 5G prices on T-Mobile


  • Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G: Cosmic Gray and Cosmic Black in 128GB for $58.34/month (FRP: $1399.99) and in 512GB in Cosmic Black for $58.34/month (FRP: $1599.99)
  • Galaxy S20+ 5G: Cosmic Gray, Cloud Blue and Cosmic Black in 128GB for $50/month (FRP: $1199.99) and in 512GB in Cosmic Black for $50/month ($1349.99)
  • Galaxy S20 5G: Cosmic Gray, Cloud Blue and Cloud Pink in 128GB for $41.67/month (FRP: $999.99)


Unfortunately, the rumors were true, and even the lowly Galaxy S20 that doesn't have mmWave 5G support, for instance, will start you off from $999 in its most basic, 128GB storage version, or, more than forty bucks a month, and the free Galaxy Buds+ set with it doesn't do much to soothe the price pains. Here are all the new places where T-Mobile is rolling 5G out in together with the S20 series launch:

Arkansas
Hector, Moorefield

Arizona
Cordes Lakes, Huachuca City, Spring Valley, Winkelman

California
Desert Shores

Colorado
Ault, Collbran, Lakeside, Lynn

Iowa
Bancroft, Crystal Lake, Frederika, Grafton, Hampton, Larchwood, Luxemburg, McCallsburg, Ocheyedan, Paullina, Plainfield, Ryan, Scarville, St. Anthony, Sutherland

Illinois
McCook, Merrionette Park, Preston Heights

Indiana
Bloomfield, Newburgh, Parkers Settlement, Riley, Royal Center, Versailles, Westport

Kentucky
Brownsboro Farm, Dixon, Goose Creek, Lynnview, Manor Creek, Strathmoor Manor, Strathmoor Village, Watterson Park, Woodland Hills

Louisiana
Richmond, Tallulah

Maryland
Lonaconing

Minnesota
Skyline

Montana
Jette, Plains

North Carolina
Old Fort

North Dakota
Gardner

Nebraska
Dunbar

New Mexico
Hatch, Manzano

Ohio
Brecon, Four Bridges, New Miami, Pleasant Hills, Remington

Oklahoma
Carney, Eakly, Erick, Goodwell, Grand Lake Towne, Hennessey, Oktaha, Wyandotte

Oregon
Hood River

Pennsylvania
Avondale, Bryn Mawr, Conneaut Lake, Mercersburg, Perryopolis, Reynoldsville

South Carolina
Folly Beach

Texas
Fort Hancock, Hilltop, Karnes City, Mineola, Panhandle, Quitman, Richland, Santa Anna

Utah
Junction, Lynndyl

Washington
Esperance, Fife, Kettle Falls

Wisconsin
Marion, Newburg, Tigerton

West Virginia
Brandonville

Wyoming
Shoshoni

These are the world’s first smartphones capable of tapping into the full potential of 5G (low, mid and high band). This new lineup will be able to use all the Un-carrier’s 5G spectrum — low-band 600 MHz for breadth of coverage across the country and high-band for blazing-fast, hotspot-like speeds in certain areas — and is future-proofed to tap into mid-band spectrum with New T-Mobile.

"While the biggest carrier in the country clings to their 4G glory days to distract from their nearly non-existent 5G, T-Mobile has already launched the country’s biggest 5G network,"said John Legere, CEO of T-Mobile. "But this is only our foundational layer of 5G coverage — we aren’t stopping there. With the New T-Mobile, we’ll combine this core layer of 5G with Sprint’s 2.5 GHz mid-band spectrum to supercharge 5G, creating a broad and deep network for everyone … and these are the first phones that can tap into ALL that power, so we’re pumped to unleash them at the Un-carrier!"

Pricing for the new smartphones are below - All monthly payments are for 24 months on T-Mobile’s no-interest Equipment Installment Plan:

Samsung Galaxy S20 5G: T-Mobile customers can get the Samsung Galaxy S20 in Cosmic Gray, Cloud Blue and Cloud Pink in 128GB for $41.67/month ($0 down, FRP: $999.99).
Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G T-Mobile customers can get the Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G in Cosmic Gray, Cloud Blue and Cosmic Black in 128GB for $50/month ($0 down, FRP: $1199.99) and in 512GB in Cosmic Black for $50/month ($149.99 down, FRP: $1349.99).
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G T-Mobile customers can get the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G in Cosmic Gray and Cosmic Black in 128GB for $58.34/month ($0 down, FRP: $1399.99) and in 512GB in Cosmic Black for $58.34/month ($199.99 down, FRP: $1599.99).

