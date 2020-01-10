Take $150 off the Pixel 4 series at Best Buy and snag a $200 gift card

















The Pixel 4 is equipped with a 5.7-inch AMOLED display with a 1080 x 2280 resolution and an aspect ratio of 19:9. Under the hood you'll find the Snapdragon 855 Mobile Platform along with 6GB of memory and 64GB/128GB of storage. On the back is a dual camera setup with a 12MP primary camera and a 16MP telephoto camera. In front is a dual camera setup with an 8MP selfie camera and a Time of Flight (ToF) sensor. The latter measures the time it takes for an infrared light to bounce off a subject and return to the phone. With this data, the Pixel 4 series can deliver improved AR capabilities, more natural bokeh blurs and more. A 2800mAh capacity battery keeps the lights on.







The Pixel 4 XL sports a larger 6.3-inch 1440 x 3040 AMOLED screen also sporting an aspect ratio of 19:9. All of the specs outside of the battery capacity match the Pixel 4. The larger device carries a 3700mAh capacity battery.

