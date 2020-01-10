Take $150 off the Pixel 4 series at Best Buy and snag a $200 gift card
Can you believe that in a couple of weeks, the Google Pixel 4 series will be three months old? Is it safe to buy either the Pixel 4 or Pixel 4 XL yet? That is hard to say in light of the latest issue. As we told you last night, the November monthly security update appears to have broken Face Unlock on several units and with Google mum for now, a factory reset is the only way to remedy the situation. Traditionally, the safest buying point for the Pixels is after they are launched and a 3-4 week period has gone by without a major new issue.
Meanwhile, Best Buy is taking $150 off of the unlocked 64GB Pixel 4 in Just Black. The 19% discount takes the price down to $649 and requires immediate activation on Verizon, AT&T or Sprint. Otherwise, the phone will cost you $699.99. The unlocked 64GB Pixel 4 XL in Just Black is also $150 off at $749.99 for a 17% savings. The handset must be activated right away on Verizon, AT&T or Sprint or the price rises to $799.99. And wait, there is more. Buy either model from Best Buy and the company will send you a $200 promotional E-card.
The Pixel 4 is equipped with a 5.7-inch AMOLED display with a 1080 x 2280 resolution and an aspect ratio of 19:9. Under the hood you'll find the Snapdragon 855 Mobile Platform along with 6GB of memory and 64GB/128GB of storage. On the back is a dual camera setup with a 12MP primary camera and a 16MP telephoto camera. In front is a dual camera setup with an 8MP selfie camera and a Time of Flight (ToF) sensor. The latter measures the time it takes for an infrared light to bounce off a subject and return to the phone. With this data, the Pixel 4 series can deliver improved AR capabilities, more natural bokeh blurs and more. A 2800mAh capacity battery keeps the lights on.
The Pixel 4 XL sports a larger 6.3-inch 1440 x 3040 AMOLED screen also sporting an aspect ratio of 19:9. All of the specs outside of the battery capacity match the Pixel 4. The larger device carries a 3700mAh capacity battery.
