Take $150 off the Pixel 4 series at Best Buy and snag a $200 gift card

Meanwhile, both Amazon and Best Buy have deals on the latest Pixel models. Over at Amazon, the unlocked 64GB Pixel 4 in Just Black and Clearly White is on sale for $699.99. That is a savings of $99.01 or 12%. And if you successfully apply for an Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Card, you save an additional $70 taking the price to $629.99. The unlocked 64GB Pixel 4 XL in the same colors can be purchased for $836.61, a discount of $62.39 or 7%. If you are approved for an Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Card, you can chop another $70 off of the price tag taking the cost of the phone down to $766.61.













The Pixel 4 is equipped with a 5.7-inch AMOLED display with a 1080 x 2280 resolution and an aspect ratio of 19:9. Under the hood you'll find the Snapdragon 855 Mobile Platform along with 6GB of memory and 64GB/128GB of storage. On the back is a dual camera setup with a 12MP primary camera and a 16MP telephoto camera. In front is a dual camera setup with an 8MP selfie camera and a Time of Flight (ToF) sensor. The latter measures the time it takes for an infrared light to bounce off a subject and return to the phone. With this data, the Pixel 4 series can deliver improved AR capabilities, more natural bokeh blurs and more. A 2800mAh capacity battery keeps the lights on.







The Pixel 4 XL sports a larger 6.3-inch 1440 x 3040 AMOLED screen also sporting an aspect ratio of 19:9. All of the specs outside of the battery capacity match the Pixel 4. The larger device carries a 3700mAh capacity battery.