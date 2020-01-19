T-Mobile AT&T Verizon Sprint Android Deals Google

Amazon joins Google Pixel 4 and 4 XL deal bonanza with discounts and gift cards

Adrian Diaconescu by Adrian Diaconescu   /  Jan 19, 2020, 7:17 AM
January is not typically a very fertile ground for mobile tech deals, but then again, the Pixel 4 and 4 XL are not your typical high-end Android smartphones. The latest "pure Google" flagships scored their first massive discounts just a little over a month after being commercially released at arguably exaggerated prices, and since then the two divisive Snapdragon 855 powerhouses may have spent more time on sale than fetching their "regular" prices at both their manufacturer and major third-party retailers like Best Buy and B&H.

The newest special offers come from Amazon, matching and in some cases beating the most recent promotions available at the two aforementioned authorized nationwide vendors. We're once again talking about outright savings on the list prices of certain Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL variants combined with cool gift cards, physically shipped from Amazon inside blank greeting cards with separate mailing envelopes, making them perfect for actual gifting to a friend or loved one.

All in all, you're looking at spending 300 bucks less than usual on an entry-level 64GB storage configuration of either the Pixel 4 or 4 XL with a $200 gift card included. The hefty discount applies to both "Just Black" and "Clearly White" hues, while "Oh So Orange" models are unfortunately not in stock at the time of this writing. You also can't get a Pixel 4 or 4 XL with 128 gigs of internal storage space alongside the aforementioned gift card at any sort of discount.

But perhaps the most interesting Amazon deal available right now sees the "Just Black" 64GB Pixel 4 go down by $219.05 all by its lonesome. That's not something you can get at Best Buy or B&H Photo Video, significantly reducing your expenses if you only want to purchase the 5.7-inch handset. 

After all, everyone likes gift cards but some people might prefer to spend as little money as possible on an objectively great cameraphone with a potent processor, a sharp OLED screen, silky smooth software, and three guaranteed OS updates down the line.

$579.93 Pixel 4 on Amazon
$764.04 Pixel 4 XL on Amazon

Cingano
1. Cingano

Posts: 19; Member since: Aug 20, 2018

I don't see any of the deals you're talking about and you provided no links or screenshots.

Derekjeter
2. Derekjeter

Posts: 1574; Member since: Oct 27, 2011

Don’t bother, if you’re really interested go to OfferUp. I purchased a 64gb in white brand new for $400. That’s a way better deal than any site.

