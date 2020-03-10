T-Mobile AT&T Verizon Sprint Samsung Android

Samsung Galaxy S20 and S20 Plus Unboxing and Hands-on

Victor Hristov
by Victor Hristov
Mar 10, 2020, 5:00 AM
Samsung Galaxy S20 and S20 Plus Unboxing and Hands-on
The Samsung Galaxy S20 and S20 Plus have finally arrived in our office, and we were eager to unbox them and take a closer look.

These are the phones that most people will be buying: the flagship S20 Ultra is a slightly better phone, but its $1,400 price will make even enthusiasts hesitate, and it's a gigantic phone that might just be a bit too big for many.

The Galaxy S20 and the S20 Plus, however, keep most of the key innovations: they still have a great zoom camera (you can zoom up to 30 times digitally), they still come with a game-changing 120-Hertz screens, they still have the latest and most powerful processors under the hood, all while being sold at much more reasonable prices.

So let's take a look inside the box, shall we...

Galaxy S20 / S20 Plus box contents:


  • Phone with pre-applied plastic screen protector
  • "Super Fast" Wall Charger (25-Watt) with USB-C connection
  • USB-C to USB-C cable
  • USB-C in-ear headphones tuned by AKG (with 3 different sizes of rubber ear tips)
  • SIM tool
  • User Manual


We purchases these phones from a retail store, so this is the official package and as you can see one thing that is missing is a case. Some markets may have a clear case included in the box, but there was none in the box on either the S20 or S20+.

One thing we love about the packaging of the S20 series is that both phones come with a pre-applied screen protector. It's a very thin screen protector that you won't even notice unless you look closer, and we advise keeping it to prevent the screen from scratching. And since the S20 series now feature practically flat screens, it will be much easier to fit all kinds of screen protectors later too.

The fast charger included in the box delivers 25 watts of power and it is able to fully juice up the phones in less than an hour. We also like that Samsung has switched to the USB-C connection for the charger as well, and takes us one step closer to that USB-C only future where you won't need to look for all sorts of different cables.

You can see the detailed specifications of the phones below, and stay tuned for our upcoming review and camera tests.



$999.99 Samsung Galaxy S20 on Amazon
$1,199.99 Samsung Galaxy S20+ on Amazon
$899.95 Samsung Galaxy S20+ on eBay

Related phones

Galaxy S20
Samsung Galaxy S20 View Full specs
  • Display 6.2 inches
    3200 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera)
    10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4000 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI
Galaxy S20+
Samsung Galaxy S20+ View Full specs
  • Display 6.7 inches
    3200 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Quad camera)
    10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

0 Comments

Be the first one to post a comment

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

Over-the-ear AirPods, more new Apple Watch features found hidden in iOS 14
Over-the-ear AirPods, more new Apple Watch features found hidden in iOS 14
Apple says that you can now use this product to kill any coronavirus on your iPhone
Apple says that you can now use this product to kill any coronavirus on your iPhone
Google's mid-range Pixel 4a leaks out in the wild, this time for real (probably)
Google's mid-range Pixel 4a leaks out in the wild, this time for real (probably)
Samsung Galaxy S20 release deals and 5G plan prices on Verizon, T-Mobile and AT&T
Samsung Galaxy S20 release deals and 5G plan prices on Verizon, T-Mobile and AT&T
Oppo announces Find X2 Pro: 120Hz display, 10x hybrid zoom, 5G, much more
Oppo announces Find X2 Pro: 120Hz display, 10x hybrid zoom, 5G, much more
The flagship Motorola Edge+ 5G looks stunning in these leaked renders
The flagship Motorola Edge+ 5G looks stunning in these leaked renders
The 'regular' Moto G8 is here at last with a sleek design, large battery, and triple cameras
The 'regular' Moto G8 is here at last with a sleek design, large battery, and triple cameras
Big iPhone 12 Pro leak details 64MP cameras, bigger battery, notch plans, 5G and more
Big iPhone 12 Pro leak details 64MP cameras, bigger battery, notch plans, 5G and more

Popular stories

T-Mobile makes things right for Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ users
T-Mobile makes things right for Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ users
Google Photos update for Android brings a major redesign
Google Photos update for Android brings a major redesign
This is the biggest flaw of the Samsung Galaxy S20 series
This is the biggest flaw of the Samsung Galaxy S20 series
Big iPhone 12 Pro leak details 64MP cameras, bigger battery, notch plans, 5G and more
Big iPhone 12 Pro leak details 64MP cameras, bigger battery, notch plans, 5G and more
It's getting hard to find a new Apple iPhone to buy in New York City
It's getting hard to find a new Apple iPhone to buy in New York City
The 'regular' Moto G8 is here at last with a sleek design, large battery, and triple cameras
The 'regular' Moto G8 is here at last with a sleek design, large battery, and triple cameras

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless