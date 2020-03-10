Samsung Galaxy S20 and S20 Plus Unboxing and Hands-on





These are the phones that most people will be buying: the flagship S20 Ultra is a slightly better phone , but its $1,400 price will make even enthusiasts hesitate, and it's a gigantic phone that might just be a bit too big for many.





The Galaxy S20 and the S20 Plus, however, keep most of the key innovations: they still have a great zoom camera (you can zoom up to 30 times digitally), they still come with a game-changing 120-Hertz screens, they still have the latest and most powerful processors under the hood, all while being sold at much more reasonable prices.





So let's take a look inside the box, shall we...





Galaxy S20 / S20 Plus box contents:





Phone with pre-applied plastic screen protector

"Super Fast" Wall Charger (25-Watt) with USB-C connection

USB-C to USB-C cable

USB-C in-ear headphones tuned by AKG (with 3 different sizes of rubber ear tips)

SIM tool

User Manual







We purchases these phones from a retail store, so this is the official package and as you can see one thing that is missing is a case . Some markets may have a clear case included in the box, but there was none in the box on either the S20 or S20+.

One thing we love about the packaging of the S20 series is that both phones come with a pre-applied screen protector. It's a very thin screen protector that you won't even notice unless you look closer, and we advise keeping it to prevent the screen from scratching. And since the S20 series now feature practically flat screens, it will be much easier to fit all kinds of screen protectors later too.

The fast charger included in the box delivers 25 watts of power and it is able to fully juice up the phones in less than an hour. We also like that Samsung has switched to the USB-C connection for the charger as well, and takes us one step closer to that USB-C only future where you won't need to look for all sorts of different cables.

You can see the detailed specifications of the phones below, and stay tuned for our upcoming review and camera tests.

