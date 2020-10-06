Samsung's awesome Galaxy S20+ can be yours at a huge $500 discount... without 5G

Samsung Galaxy S20 5G, $949 with MintMobile unlimited plan

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Oct 06, 2020, 10:26 AM
While Samsung pretty much made Google's Pixel 5 dead on arrival by pricing the Galaxy S20 FE at $700... and actually releasing the unlocked 5G handset for 100 bucks less, the world's largest smartphone vendor may have also painted itself into a corner with the same incredibly affordable device.

That's because it's essentially impossible to justify the purchase of a member of the original three-model GS20 family anymore... unless we're talking about a middle variant available for $699.99. The 6.7-inch S20+ 5G normally costs $1,200 stateside, so what B&H Photo Video is offering here for an undoubtedly limited time only is a mind-blowing $500 discount.

Obviously, there are no strings attached to this killer new deal and you don't need to meet any special requirements whatsoever or sign up for a lengthy carrier agreement to save the aforementioned 500 bucks. Since this is B&H we're talking about, you shouldn't be surprised to hear these are brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units sold alongside a full 1-year warranty either.

But before pulling the trigger, bargain-hunting Android power users may want to keep in mind they won't be able to squeeze 5G speeds out of this heavily discounted Galaxy S20+ variant on any US carriers or activate the phone on Verizon to begin with. That's because these devices are actually designed specifically for Latin America as opposed to the US, which also means you'll have to settle for a Samsung-made Exynos 990 processor instead of Qualcomm's absolute Snapdragon 865 monster.

All things considered, a 4G LTE-only Galaxy S20 Plus for GSM networks like AT&T and T-Mobile is still an awesome smartphone to spend just 700 bucks on in a 128GB dual SIM unlocked version and several color options including Cosmic Black, Cloud Blue, and Cosmic Gray.

After all, this is a sharp and powerful giant with a dual-curved Dynamic AMOLED 2X display sporting a resolution of 3200 x 1440 pixels and 120Hz refresh rate technology, as well as 8 gigs of memory, a 4,500mAh battery, and a quad rear-facing camera system composed of a 12MP primary shooter, 64MP telephoto lens, 12MP ultra-wide-angle snapper, and 3D Time-of-Flight sensor.

Related phones

Galaxy S20+
Samsung Galaxy S20+ View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.1
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.0
 Based on 1 Reviews
$658
  • Display 6.7 inches 3200 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Quad camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 10 Samsung One UI

