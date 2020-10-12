Get the New Galaxy S20+ 5G from $550

Samsung Android 5G

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE owners are reporting touchscreen issues

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
Oct 12, 2020, 5:48 PM
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE owners are reporting touchscreen issues
Samsung recently launched the Galaxy S20 FE - a watered-down version of the Galaxy S20.  The phone sports a 6.5-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate and it is powered by the Snapdragon 865. It features a triple camera system with a 12MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultrawide unit, and an 8MP telephoto module, and packs a 4,500mAh battery. The handset starts at $699, which makes it much more attractive than the Galaxy S20 which costs $999 in its entry-level configuration. Unfortunately, it seems to have a glaring flaw.

Many Galaxy S20 FE owners have taken to Reddit and Samsung’s Community Forums (via 9to5Google) to report issues related to the display. The problems differ from person to person but the common theme is that the touch responsiveness is glitchy, as a result of which sometimes the phone takes too long to recognize inputs or it responds to them erroneously. Other times, it ignores touches and swipes altogether or registers ghost touches. 

It is currently not known how widespread the problem is and whether it's related to the hardware or software, although the latter seems more likely as a factory reset and software update resolved the issue for some people.

Either way, it's not a good look for Samsung. The Galaxy S20 FE was launched as a response to lower-than-expected sales of the Galaxy S20 series. It was released only recently and opened mostly to great reviews.

