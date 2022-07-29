Excellent new deal knocks Samsung's old Galaxy S20 FE 5G down to an irresistible price





Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G, Fully Unlocked, Refurbished, 128GB Storage, 6GB RAM, Multiple Colors $284 99 Buy at Woot





Incredibly enough, that's lower than the list price of a new mid-end Galaxy A32 5G , not to mention the A42 5G or A53 5G , and although you're obviously dealing with refurbished Galaxy S20 FE units here sold by Woot for a limited time only, their condition is described as "fully working", with just a "moderate level of wear & tear" present, a battery tested to function at "minimum 80% capacity", and a 90-day warranty provided by the seller itself.





Said battery, mind you, is a 4,500mAh monster equipped with 25W wired and 15W wireless charging capabilities, while the aforementioned high-end Qualcomm SoC from 2020 that's still considerably faster than essentially all of its mid-range successors is paired with 6GB RAM in this particular configuration.





We're talking about a 128GB storage configuration that recently sold for $420 brand-new for Amazon Prime members , with no such special requirement attached to the latest killer Woot deal, which lets you choose from a grand total of four color options (at least if you hurry), each capable of tapping into the 5G support of all US wireless service providers.





If the 128 gigs of local digital hoarding room are not enough to keep you satisfied, the Galaxy S20 FE 5G also comes with a microSD card slot in tow, not to mention a good old fashioned charger in the box, a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate technology, and three decent cameras on the back.



