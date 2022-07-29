 Excellent new deal knocks Samsung's old Galaxy S20 FE 5G down to an irresistible price - PhoneArena
Save on Galaxy S22/+

Excellent new deal knocks Samsung's old Galaxy S20 FE 5G down to an irresistible price

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Excellent new deal knocks Samsung's old Galaxy S20 FE 5G down to an irresistible price
Does anyone remember the 5G-enabled Galaxy S20 FE? Of course you do, be honest, it's been less than two years since Samsung unveiled this inexpensive "Fan Edition" of its early 2020 super-high-enders, unexpectedly rocking the mobile industry as a whole and the US smartphone market in particular in spite of quite a few highly publicized glitches.

With the Galaxy S21 FE released a little too late at a slightly too high price point and a Galaxy S22 FE unlikely to ever see daylight, the Snapdragon 865-powered S20 FE 5G is arguably more attractive than... a Snapdragon 865 handset would have the right to be in 2022, especially when you can get it for only $284.99.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

5G, Fully Unlocked, Refurbished, 128GB Storage, 6GB RAM, Multiple Colors
$284 99
Buy at Woot

Incredibly enough, that's lower than the list price of a new mid-end Galaxy A32 5G, not to mention the A42 5G or A53 5G, and although you're obviously dealing with refurbished Galaxy S20 FE units here sold by Woot for a limited time only, their condition is described as "fully working", with just a "moderate level of wear & tear" present, a battery tested to function at "minimum 80% capacity", and a 90-day warranty provided by the seller itself.

Said battery, mind you, is a 4,500mAh monster equipped with 25W wired and 15W wireless charging capabilities, while the aforementioned high-end Qualcomm SoC from 2020 that's still considerably faster than essentially all of its mid-range successors is paired with 6GB RAM in this particular configuration. 

We're talking about a 128GB storage configuration that recently sold for $420 brand-new for Amazon Prime members, with no such special requirement attached to the latest killer Woot deal, which lets you choose from a grand total of four color options (at least if you hurry), each capable of tapping into the 5G support of all US wireless service providers.

If the 128 gigs of local digital hoarding room are not enough to keep you satisfied, the Galaxy S20 FE 5G also comes with a microSD card slot in tow, not to mention a good old fashioned charger in the box, a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate technology, and three decent cameras on the back.

Loading Comments...

Latest News

The LG Quiz: Test your LG knowledge!
The LG Quiz: Test your LG knowledge!
Chromecast with Google TV finally streams live Nest Doorbell camera video feed
Chromecast with Google TV finally streams live Nest Doorbell camera video feed
Prediction: the iPhone mini is not dead, it will rise from the ashes
Prediction: the iPhone mini is not dead, it will rise from the ashes
These 'very good' AirPods Pro are on sale at an incredible price with 1-year warranty included
These 'very good' AirPods Pro are on sale at an incredible price with 1-year warranty included
Regulatory filing reveals Moto Razr 2022 specs in full
Regulatory filing reveals Moto Razr 2022 specs in full
Asus Zenfone 9 battery test: mini body, Pro Max battery endurance
Asus Zenfone 9 battery test: mini body, Pro Max battery endurance

Popular stories

T-Mobile is cooking up yet another fee increase (that's totally not a price hike)
T-Mobile is cooking up yet another fee increase (that's totally not a price hike)
New leaks spill a host of Galaxy Z Fold 4, Flip 4, Watch 5, and Buds Pro 2 details
New leaks spill a host of Galaxy Z Fold 4, Flip 4, Watch 5, and Buds Pro 2 details
China's largest foundry raises alarm with production of basic 7nm SoCs
China's largest foundry raises alarm with production of basic 7nm SoCs
US carriers turn their backs on one of Samsung's most popular and fairly recent phone
US carriers turn their backs on one of Samsung's most popular and fairly recent phone
T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: first-ever '5G Enhanced' speed tests yield surprising results
T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: first-ever '5G Enhanced' speed tests yield surprising results
Nothing Phone 1: Android’s iPhone is half the price and twice as cool, but might have 3 problems
Nothing Phone 1: Android’s iPhone is half the price and twice as cool, but might have 3 problems
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless