Deals

This might be your last chance to score Samsung's Galaxy S20 FE 5G at a crazy low price

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
This might be your last chance to score Samsung's Galaxy S20 FE 5G at a crazy low price
Hot on the heels of a killer new Galaxy S21 5G deal meant to make bargain hunters forget all about the impending S22 family, we're excited to report the 5G-enabled Galaxy S20 FE is also on sale at a great price right now for folks who might feel like the recently unveiled S21 FE is a tad rich for their blood.

Released all the way back in the fall of 2020, this inexpensive Snapdragon 865 powerhouse has naturally received plenty of substantial discounts over the last 12 months or so. But due to the massive chip shortage that ended up delaying its successor more than once, the S20 FE 5G has not been very easy to come by of late, even at its $600 and up list price.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

5G, Fully Unlocked, 128GB Storage, Cloud Navy, Refurbished

$210 off (35%)
$389 99
$599 99
Buy at Woot

While Samsung's official US e-store does have the unlocked handset in stock at the time of this writing (with no discounts available sans trade-ins), the same is actually not true for major third-party retailers like Amazon. But that's where Amazon-owned Woot comes in, charging as little as $389.99 for a refurbished Galaxy S20 FE 5G unit with a 90-day warranty included for 24 hours only.

Curiously enough, the impressively low price of a "Cloud Navy" model goes up to a slightly less impressive $418.99 if you prefer the "Cosmic Gray" flavor and an almost excessive $452.99 as far as the "Cloud Blue" hue is concerned. All of these versions come "fully unlocked" for unrestricted 4G LTE and 5G use across America's top mobile network operators while promising flawless functionality, a minimum battery capacity of 80 percent, and at worst, a "moderate level of wear & tear."

Although that's obviously not... ideal compared to buying this bad boy brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged, it might be worth pointing out that there are currently no notable eBay deals taking place on refurbished or "open box" units.

Given the somewhat advanced age of the Galaxy S20 FE, it feels relatively safe to assume that we won't be seeing a lot of these types of promotions going forward, so it could well be now or never for the silky smooth 120Hz 6.5-incher with a hefty 4,500mAh battery, decent 6 gigs of RAM paired with 128GB internal storage space, microSD support, Android 12 with One UI 4.0 software, and versatile triple rear-facing camera system.

Related phones

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE specs
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE specs
Review
9.2
User reviews
8.4
35%off $390 Special Woot $600 Special BestBuy 32%off $408 Special Visible
View more offers
  • Display 6.5 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 32 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI
