This might be your last chance to score Samsung's Galaxy S20 FE 5G at a crazy low price

This might be your last chance to score Samsung's Galaxy S20 FE 5G at a crazy low price0
While Samsung's official US e-store does have the unlocked handset in stock at the time of this writing (with no discounts available sans trade-ins), the same is actually not true for major third-party retailers like Amazon. But that's where Amazon-owned Woot comes in, charging as little as $389.99 for a refurbished Galaxy S20 FE 5G unit with a 90-day warranty included for 24 hours only.
Although that's obviously not... ideal compared to buying this bad boy brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged, it might be worth pointing out that there are currently no notable eBay deals taking place on refurbished or "open box" units.
Given the somewhat advanced age of the Galaxy S20 FE, it feels relatively safe to assume that we won't be seeing a lot of these types of promotions going forward, so it could well be now or never for the silky smooth 120Hz 6.5-incher with a hefty 4,500mAh battery, decent 6 gigs of RAM paired with 128GB internal storage space, microSD support, Android 12 with One UI 4.0 software, and versatile triple rear-facing camera system.