Samsung's awesome Galaxy S20 FE 5G UW can be yours completely free of charge (no trade-in needed)
Despite some highly publicized touchscreen issues that the world's largest smartphone manufacturer failed to iron out on several different occasions, the quality/price ratio of the 6.5-inch handset made the Snapdragon 865 powerhouse pretty much irresistible for millions and millions of cash-strapped speed junkies.
All you need is a two-year Verizon device payment plan and a new line of service or new account altogether, and boom, Best Buy will shave 750 bucks off the aforementioned MSRP. That means you will essentially get this bad boy for free... after a $300 Best Buy instant discount and $18.74 carrier bill credits for 24 months.
You can choose from a variety of colors at the time of this writing, ranging from Cloud Navy to Cloud Mint and Cloud Red, each model packing a decent 6 gigs of RAM paired with 128 gigs of internal storage space, as well as a microSD card slot, a hefty 4,500mAh battery supporting fast charging and fast wireless charging, three rear-facing cameras (including a telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom), and a 32MP selfie shooter.
Made from a good-looking and reasonably premium-feeling combination of metal and plastic, the Galaxy S20 FE is protected against water and dust while sporting a flat Super AMOLED screen with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and the aforementioned state-of-the-art 120Hz capabilities. In short, this is an absolute bargain at $550 or $600 and a must-own if you can "purchase" it for $0.