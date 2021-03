Samsung's awesome Galaxy S20 FE 5G UW can be yours completely free of charge (no trade-in needed)

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





Despite some highly publicized touchscreen issues that the world's largest smartphone manufacturer failed to iron out on several different occasions, the quality/price ratio of the 6.5-inch handset made the Snapdragon 865 powerhouse pretty much irresistible for millions and millions of cash-strapped speed junkies.





Originally available for an already reasonable $700 in a US unlocked variant, the 120Hz refresh rate-supporting phone scored $100 and even $150 discounts with absolutely no strings attached shortly after its October 2020 commercial debut. Meanwhile, both Verizon and Best Buy viciously slashed the $750 list price of a special Ultra Wideband-compatible edition available exclusively for use on the former carrier several times before and after the holidays.





Believe it or not, the aptly (and annoyingly) named Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G UW is currently on sale at not only a lower than ever price, but also the lowest possible price without requiring you to meet a lot of conditions or jump through too many hoops.





All you need is a two-year Verizon device payment plan and a new line of service or new account altogether, and boom, Best Buy will shave 750 bucks off the aforementioned MSRP. That means you will essentially get this bad boy for free... after a $300 Best Buy instant discount and $18.74 carrier bill credits for 24 months.





and fast You can choose from a variety of colors at the time of this writing, ranging from Cloud Navy to Cloud Mint and Cloud Red, each model packing a decent 6 gigs of RAM paired with 128 gigs of internal storage space, as well as a microSD card slot, a hefty 4,500mAh battery supporting fast chargingfast wireless charging , three rear-facing cameras (including a telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom), and a 32MP selfie shooter.





Made from a good-looking and reasonably premium-feeling combination of metal and plastic, the Galaxy S20 FE is protected against water and dust while sporting a flat Super AMOLED screen with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and the aforementioned state-of-the-art 120Hz capabilities. In short, this is an absolute bargain at $550 or $600 and a must-own if you can "purchase" it for $0.





While Samsung didn't exactly hit it out of the park with last year's "main" Galaxy S20 family or the Note 20 duo, both of which racked up somewhat underwhelming global sales numbers, the budget-friendly 5G-enabled S20 FE predictably proved a smash hit stateside and in many other major markets.