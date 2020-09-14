Galaxy Z Fold2 5G with Verizon Unlimited plan

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE vs Galaxy S20: Expected differences

Mariyan Slavov
by Mariyan Slavov
Sep 14, 2020, 9:00 AM
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE vs Galaxy S20: Expected differences
When Samsung decided to ditch the successor of the Galaxy S10e in the new S20 series, many people felt disappointed. The S10e was a great phone and it offered something unique in the modern smartphone market space: a compact flagship. The Galaxy S20 became the affordable one, while the portfolio was extended with an Ultra model. Now it seems that Samsung is about to mix things up even more, as a new model is heading our way: the Galaxy S20 FE (Fan Edition).

Samsung will officially announce the Galaxy S20 FE on September 23, as the company posted a teaser on Twitter, preparing the fans for this Fan Edition phone. It’s expected to be a watered-down version of the original Galaxy S20 and to clear any confusion we decided to offer a detailed comparison between the two phones. 



Samsung Galaxy S20 FE vs Galaxy S20

  • 6.5" FHD+ Super AMOLED (405 PPI) vs 6.2" QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED (566 PPI)
  • 6GB vs 12GB RAM
  • 12MP wide + 12MP ultrawide + 8MP telephoto (3x optical zoom) vs 12MP wide + 64MP secondary + 12MP ultrawide
  • 32MP vs 10MP front camera
  • 4,500mAh vs 4,000mAh battery
  • 15W vs 25W wired fast charging support
  • 3.5mm headphone jack on the Galaxy S20 FE (rumored)
  • $750 (rumored) vs $999.99

Design and display


After numerous leaks left, right, and center, we have a pretty good idea of Galaxy S20 FE’s design. Samsung listed the phone in the Philippines prematurely, and official press images have also surfaced. At first glance, the most striking difference between the two phones is the display - it’s a flat unit on the Galaxy S20 FE, as opposed to the curved panel used on the S20. This decision leads to bigger bezels for the S20 FE, and a less refined design overall.

The size and resolution of both screens are also different. While the Galaxy S20 opts for a 6.2" QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED panel, keeping a compact footprint, the Fan Edition will use a 6.5" FHD+ Super AMOLED display. As a result, the pixel count is also very different between the two phones (566 vs 405 PPI.) Luckily, the Galaxy S20 FE keeps that 120Hz refresh rate mode for the display.


Software and performance


Here comes the best part that will please Samsung fans out there. The Galaxy S20 FE uses the same hardware platform as its bigger brother - the S20. No compromises have been made with the chipset, it’s the same Snapdragon 865 octa-core CPU, paired with an Adreno 650 GPU. Sadly, the amount of RAM is exactly half of what the S20 has. We’re talking about 6GB of RAM vs 12GB on the regular S20. It might seem like a huge difference, but in real-life scenarios, you probably won’t notice a night and day difference in the performance.

Both phones sport a 128GB onboard storage, and both feature a microSD card slot for expanding it. The software platform is the same on both devices - Android 10 with Samsung’s OneUI 2.5 on top. The Galaxy S20 FE retains the ultrasonic in-screen fingerprint scanner as well as the IP68 water and dust protection of the regular Galaxy S20.


Camera


The camera configuration is the other big difference between the two models. The Galaxy S20 FE is rumored to sport a 12MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide shooter, and an 8MP telephoto unit with 3x optical zoom. The regular Galaxy S20 also features a triple-camera system but lacks a true telephoto lens. The secondary 64MP camera takes on these duties with the help of some software wizardry.

The selfie camera on the Galaxy S20 FE is a 32MP snapper, while on the regular Galaxy S20 we have a 10MP sensor. We have to pitch both systems against each other in a detailed camera comparison to get a better “picture” of the camera performance on each model.

Samsung's exciting Galaxy S20 Fan Edition 5G gets a reasonable price and camera specs rumored

Battery


The Galaxy S20 FE has a bigger battery - 4,500mAh, compared to the 4,000mAh battery of the regular Galaxy S20. The increase in capacity is expected, as the S20 FE is considerably larger to accommodate that 6.5-inch display (and obviously the bigger battery.) Whether or not this will translate to a better battery life remains to be seen, but given the chipset parity, the only variable left is the screen. With the reduced pixel count, we should expect S20 FE battery life to be at least as good as that of the Galaxy S20, if not better.

The fast charging capabilities of the Galaxy S20 FE seem to be capped at 15W wired, which is a step down from the 25W wired fast charging support of the original Galaxy S20.

Price and availability


The Samsung Galaxy S20 launched with a $1000 price tag, and the key reason behind the existence of the Galaxy S20 FE is its price. The latest rumors speculate with a price of around $750 for the Fan Edition, which is a hefty $250 down from the price of the regular S20.
 
Samsung expects to sell at least 5 million units of this almost-flagship phone but people might be in for a hard time choosing between the Galaxy S20 and the S20 FE. The compact flagship can be found at a discounted price ($799 or even lower) giving fewer reasons to opt for that Fan Edition.

Galaxy S20 FE
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE View Full specs
  • Display 6.5 inches
    2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera)
    32 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
    6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI
Samsung Galaxy S20 View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.1
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.8
 Based on 6 Reviews
View
  • Display 6.2 inches
    3200 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera)
    10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
    12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4000 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI

