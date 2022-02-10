Samsung's Galaxy S20 FE 5G hits a truly irresistible price point with 1-year warranty

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





Yes, this is still very much a powerhouse... in that price bracket, especially with 5G speeds, a silky smooth 120Hz Super AMOLED display, and a hefty 4,500mAh battery equipped with fast 25W wired and 15W wireless charging in tow as well.





Of course, three measly Benjamins will not buy you a brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged unit with unlocked support for all US carriers. Instead, you'll have to settle for a refurbished Galaxy S20 FE 5G device made to work exclusively on Verizon if you want to save 200 bucks compared to how much Amazon currently charges for an all-new unlocked unit





and power brick). On top of everything, Bobcat Wireless, which just so happens to be a "top rated plus" eBay seller with a 100 percent (!!!) positive feedback score based on around 9,000 customer ratings, is ready to vouch for the "very good" condition of these ultra-affordable phones on sale in a "limited quantity." The good news is you'll get a full and comprehensive one-year warranty here as well (albeit provided by Allstate rather than Samsung itself) in addition to a new retail box and a new fast charger too (USB Type-C cablepower brick). On top of everything, Bobcat Wireless, which just so happens to be a "top rated plus" eBay seller with a 100 percent (!!!) positive feedback score based on around 9,000 customer ratings, is ready to vouch for the "very good" condition of these ultra-affordable phones on sale in a "limited quantity."





The merchant claims to have used a team of "certified mobile phone technicians" to thoroughly test the Galaxy S20 FE 5G before putting it up for grabs in "perfect working condition."





That sounds pretty much as good as a refurbished device gets, and while the 5G-capable S20 FE has naturally been discounted before by various other eBay sellers and retailers like Woot , this is undoubtedly the lowest price ever hit with a 1-year warranty included.





Available in a single Cloud Navy color with 128 gigs of internal storage space and a 6GB RAM count, the Galaxy S20 FE is really not that different from the newer S21 FE , which currently costs $600 and up.





New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up