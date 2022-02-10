 Samsung's Galaxy S20 FE 5G hits a truly irresistible price point with 1-year warranty - PhoneArena

Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Pre-Order Samsung Galaxy S22 now!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Pre-Order Samsung Galaxy S22 now!

 View
Deals

Samsung's Galaxy S20 FE 5G hits a truly irresistible price point with 1-year warranty

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung's Galaxy S20 FE 5G hits a truly irresistible price point with 1-year warranty
If you're having trouble choosing the best Galaxy S22 Ultra deal to fit your needs (and budget) right now, it might not be a bad idea to consider purchasing the Galaxy S20 FE instead. Obviously, the 2020-released 6.5-inch handset doesn't exactly share its target audience with the hot new 6.8-inch giant, but if you're on a tight budget and don't want any strings attached to your next phone, there's really no reason to turn up your nose at the $299.99 Snapdragon 865 powerhouse.

Yes, this is still very much a powerhouse... in that price bracket, especially with 5G speeds, a silky smooth 120Hz Super AMOLED display, and a hefty 4,500mAh battery equipped with fast 25W wired and 15W wireless charging in tow as well.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

5G, Cloud Navy, 128GB, Verizon, Refurbished, 1-Year Warranty

$299 99
Buy at eBay

Of course, three measly Benjamins will not buy you a brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged unit with unlocked support for all US carriers. Instead, you'll have to settle for a refurbished Galaxy S20 FE 5G device made to work exclusively on Verizon if you want to save 200 bucks compared to how much Amazon currently charges for an all-new unlocked unit.

The good news is you'll get a full and comprehensive one-year warranty here as well (albeit provided by Allstate rather than Samsung itself) in addition to a new retail box and a new fast charger too (USB Type-C cable and power brick). On top of everything, Bobcat Wireless, which just so happens to be a "top rated plus" eBay seller with a 100 percent (!!!) positive feedback score based on around 9,000 customer ratings, is ready to vouch for the "very good" condition of these ultra-affordable phones on sale in a "limited quantity."

The merchant claims to have used a team of "certified mobile phone technicians" to thoroughly test the Galaxy S20 FE 5G before putting it up for grabs in "perfect working condition." 

That sounds pretty much as good as a refurbished device gets, and while the 5G-capable S20 FE has naturally been discounted before by various other eBay sellers and retailers like Woot, this is undoubtedly the lowest price ever hit with a 1-year warranty included.

Available in a single Cloud Navy color with 128 gigs of internal storage space and a 6GB RAM count, the Galaxy S20 FE is really not that different from the newer S21 FE, which currently costs $600 and up.

Samsung Galaxy S21 vs Galaxy S20 FE
vs
vs
Samsung Galaxy S21 vs Galaxy S20 FE
Jan 29, 2021, 2:44 AM, by Georgi Zarkov
Apple iPhone 12 vs Samsung Galaxy S20 FE
vs
vs
Apple iPhone 12 vs Samsung Galaxy S20 FE
Oct 28, 2020, 10:56 AM, by Daniel Petrov
US carriers start rolling out Android 12 to the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE
US carriers start rolling out Android 12 to the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE
Jan 10, 2022, 7:55 PM, by Cosmin Vasile
Galaxy S20 FE gets September security patch, touchscreen issue fix
Galaxy S20 FE gets September security patch, touchscreen issue fix
Aug 30, 2021, 10:44 AM, by Doroteya Borisova

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE specs
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE specs
Review
9.2
User reviews
8.4
$300 Special eBay $600 Special BestBuy $700 Special Target
View more offers
  • Display 6.5 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 32 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI
FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

These non-Pixel phones will get this colorful Android 12 feature soon
by Alan Friedman,  0
These non-Pixel phones will get this colorful Android 12 feature soon
Samsung expects the Galaxy S22 family to outsell the S21 but not the Galaxy S10 series
by Adrian Diaconescu,  3
Samsung expects the Galaxy S22 family to outsell the S21 but not the Galaxy S10 series
Samsung Galaxy S22 camera: Everything you need to know
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  7
Samsung Galaxy S22 camera: Everything you need to know
Samsung's latest Galaxy Watch 4 update may prevent your watch face from working properly
by Preslav Mladenov,  0
Samsung's latest Galaxy Watch 4 update may prevent your watch face from working properly
Samsung Unpacked Recap: what went down
by Iskren Gaidarov,  0
Samsung Unpacked Recap: what went down
Google notices a 50% drop in hacked accounts after enabling two-step verification for users
by Preslav Mladenov,  0
Google notices a 50% drop in hacked accounts after enabling two-step verification for users
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless