 Amazon makes Samsung's Galaxy S20 FE 5G great again with huge new discount

Deals

Amazon makes Samsung's Galaxy S20 FE 5G great again with huge new discount

Adrian Diaconescu
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Amazon makes Samsung's Galaxy S20 FE 5G great again with huge new discount
It may seem a little counterintuitive, but while the Galaxy S21 Ultra appears to have been quietly discontinued ahead of the S22 Ultra's announcement, the older Galaxy S20 FE is still available pretty much everywhere, at least in the US, even after the belated commercial debut of the S21 FE.

What makes even less sense, of course, is how much Samsung continues to charge for its 2020-released Fan Edition "flagship", especially with the likes of Amazon already selling the early 2022 model at $100 off its $699.99 list price with absolutely no strings attached.

Luckily for bargain hunters, the same e-commerce giant has the unlocked Galaxy S20 FE 5G on sale for $200 less than usual right now, although something tells us this hot new deal will not last long. 

We certainly wouldn't rule out the 6.5-inch Snapdragon 865 powerhouse going the way of the dodo (and the S21 Ultra) very soon, so if you're intent on keeping your Valentine's Day 2022 spending around the five Benjamin mark, it might be a good idea to hurry and pull the trigger right away.

Not exactly unprecedented, this $200 markdown from a $699.99 MSRP is definitely among the best Galaxy S20 FE deals we've ever seen (without a trade-in, port-in, or other convoluted requirements), only being surpassed once or twice by Amazon before (for a very limited time).

Unfortunately for digital hoarders, the 256GB variant is no longer in stock at any price (and is unlikely to return anytime soon), which means you'll have to settle for 128 gigs of internal storage space and a decent but far from outstanding (even by "budget flagship" standards) 6GB RAM count.

On the bright side, the Galaxy S20 FE 5G does come with a microSD card slot allowing you to easily expand its storage, as well as a silky smooth 120Hz Super AMOLED display, versatile triple rear camera system, sizable 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charging support, Android 12 software, and a love-it-or-hate-it plastic design available at the time of this writing in no less than six different colors.

Related phones

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE specs
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE specs
Review
9.2
User reviews
8.4
$600 Special BestBuy $700 Special Target $700 Special BestBuy
View more offers
  • Display 6.5 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 32 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI
