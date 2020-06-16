AT&T Verizon Sprint Accessories Samsung Android Deals Audio

Samsung offers cool new Galaxy S20 5G and Note 10 series discounts, as well as free Galaxy Buds+

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Jun 16, 2020, 4:08 PM

If you've been in the market lately for an ultra-high-end Samsung smartphone released in the last nine months or so, odds are you've already pulled the trigger, scoring a big discount in the process thanks to the likes of Microsoft or Amazon.

But if you haven't made your choice just yet for some reason, you might want to take a look at the handset vendor's own fresh batch of killer Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy S20-series deals. We're talking the entire flagship families, mind you, including the 5G-enabled Note 10+ variant and the unapologetically huge and powerful S20 Ultra 5G.

Every single model is currently marked down by a flat $150, which may not sound like much... until you realize you can also add a free pair of Galaxy Buds+ to your Samsung.com order. That essentially brings your savings up to a grand total of 300 bucks, and all you need to do is get your preferred S20 or Note 10-series device on a carrier financing plan with Verizon, AT&T, or Sprint.

Check out all the deals here



Complimentary true wireless earbuds notwithstanding, you're looking at spending $850 instead of $1,000 for a Galaxy S20 right now, $1,050 on a Galaxy S20+, $1,250 as far as the S20 Ultra is concerned, $800 for a Galaxy Note 10, $950 for a Note 10+, or $1,150 for a Note 10+ 5G. Keep in mind that the full S20 lineup is equipped with 5G support, although the special Verizon-compatible Ultra Wideband edition is not technically part of this promotion.

Meanwhile, since you're dealing with a carrier financing-only offer here, you won't have to pay the aforementioned prices in full, each and every one of those tags being instead split in monthly installments. The free Galaxy Buds+ can be yours in one of four colors, ranging from white to black, red, and cloud blue, while the discounted S20, S20+, S20 Ultra, Note 10, and Note 10+ are themselves available in multiple eye-catching paint jobs at the time of this writing.

Before choosing the right device and deal for you, it's important to note that all these phones are also on sale at $200 off their list prices in unlocked variants on Samsung's official US e-store, with Microsoft being able to help you save even more with absolutely no strings attached.

Of course, carrier strings are not always a bad thing, especially for buyers who can't afford to spend a small fortune all at once. And yes, the Galaxy Buds+ are pretty sweet too, what with their stellar battery life, surprisingly solid sound quality, and very comfortable design.

Related phones

Galaxy S20
Samsung Galaxy S20 View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.1
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.7
 Based on 3 Reviews
Galaxy S20 on
  • Display 6.2 inches
    3200 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera)
    10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4000 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI
Galaxy S20+
Samsung Galaxy S20+ View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.1
 Read Full Review
$838 Samsung Galaxy S20+ on
$800 Samsung Galaxy S20+ on
  • Display 6.7 inches
    3200 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Quad camera)
    10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI
Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

8.9
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.5
 Based on 8 Reviews
$1128 Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G on
$1079 Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G on
  • Display 6.9 inches
    3200 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 108 MP (Quad camera)
    40 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI
Galaxy Note10
Samsung Galaxy Note10 View Full specs

User Rating:

8.0
 Based on 1 Reviews
Galaxy Note10 on
  • Display 6.3 inches
    2280 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera)
    10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, 8GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3500 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI
Galaxy Note10+
Samsung Galaxy Note10+ View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.1
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

10.0
 Based on 6 Reviews
Galaxy Note10+ on
$740 Samsung Galaxy Note10+ on
  • Display 6.8 inches
    3040 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Quad camera)
    10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, 12GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4300 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI
Galaxy Note10+ 5G
Samsung Galaxy Note10+ 5G View Full specs

User Rating:

9.0
 Based on 1 Reviews
Galaxy Note10+ 5G on
$910 Samsung Galaxy Note10+ 5G on
  • Display 6.8 inches
    3040 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Quad camera)
    10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, 12GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4300 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest deals

Popular stories
When is Black Friday 2020? Best deals and discounts to expect
Popular stories
Expires in - 3m 1wApple's Back to School deals are unusually early and compelling for select iPad buyers
Popular stories
TIDAL teams up with Best Buy for exclusive offers
Popular stories
Sprint customers to get one of T-Mobile's best features very soon
Popular stories
Apple's AirPods Pro are awfully cheap on Amazon, but act quickly
Popular stories
The affordable Samsung Galaxy A71 5G gets a US release date and killer T-Mobile deal

Popular stories

Popular stories
One million Sprint customers are in for a big T-Mobile surprise next week
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Unpacked event: what devices to expect and how to watch it
Popular stories
Barely Blue Pixel 4a not happening any longer, phone delayed yet again: report
Popular stories
AT&T reportedly in talks to sell Warner Bros. for a goodly amount
Popular stories
Apple's AirPods Pro are awfully cheap on Amazon, but act quickly
Popular stories
The first OnePlus true wireless earbuds are likely to embrace all AirPods comparisons

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless