Samsung offers cool new Galaxy S20 5G and Note 10 series discounts, as well as free Galaxy Buds+













Every single model is currently marked down by a flat $150, which may not sound like much... until you realize you can also add a free pair of Galaxy Buds+ to your Samsung.com order. That essentially brings your savings up to a grand total of 300 bucks, and all you need to do is get your preferred S20 or Note 10-series device on a carrier financing plan with Verizon, AT&T, or Sprint.













Complimentary true wireless earbuds notwithstanding, you're looking at spending $850 instead of $1,000 for a Galaxy S20 right now, $1,050 on a Galaxy S20+, $1,250 as far as the S20 Ultra is concerned, $800 for a Galaxy Note 10, $950 for a Note 10+, or $1,150 for a Note 10+ 5G. Keep in mind that the full S20 lineup is equipped with 5G support, although the special Verizon-compatible Ultra Wideband edition is not technically part of this promotion.





Meanwhile, since you're dealing with a carrier financing-only offer here, you won't have to pay the aforementioned prices in full, each and every one of those tags being instead split in monthly installments. The free Galaxy Buds+ can be yours in one of four colors, ranging from white to black, red, and cloud blue, while the discounted S20, S20+, S20 Ultra, Note 10, and Note 10+ are themselves available in multiple eye-catching paint jobs at the time of this writing.





Before choosing the right device and deal for you, it's important to note that all these phones are also on sale at $200 off their list prices in unlocked variants on Samsung's official US e-store, with Microsoft being able to help you save even more with absolutely no strings attached.





Of course, carrier strings are not always a bad thing, especially for buyers who can't afford to spend a small fortune all at once. And yes, the Galaxy Buds+ are pretty sweet too, what with their stellar battery life, surprisingly solid sound quality, and very comfortable design.



