Hurry and get the unlocked Galaxy S10+ at an all-time high discount on Amazon

Adrian Diaconescu by Adrian Diaconescu   /  Jan 20, 2020, 3:27 AM
It was only a few days ago that we brought you news of some pretty cool Galaxy S10 and Note 10-series deals happening on Samsung's official US website, but believe it or not, Amazon can already hook you up with an even heftier discount on one particular high-end model released last year.

We're talking about the jumbo-sized Samsung Galaxy S10+, which can be purchased for 24 hours only at 300 bucks less than usual in an unlocked variant compatible with every single major (and minor) US wireless service provider. The massive price cut applies to an entry-level 64GB storage configuration in black, white, pink, and blue colors, as well as digital hoarding-friendly 512GB and 1TB versions coated in black or white.

These killer new deals are actually better than what Amazon offered just ahead of Christmas, no longer requiring you get a $50 Amazon gift card to score the full aforementioned discount. The only way to save more money right now on the 6.4-inch S10 Plus would be to trade in an eligible device or agree to pay a specific carrier monthly installments for a lengthy period of time, which is obviously not as convenient as buying a fully unlocked phone from the world's largest e-commerce platform with a standard manufacturer's warranty included.

Even if you're not a fan of oversized Android handsets, you cannot deny the appeal of a Snapdragon 855 powerhouse with a massive 4,100mAh battery under its hood, as well as a versatile 12 + 12 + 16MP triple camera system slapped on its back and a dual 10 + 8MP front-facing shooter arrangement. 

Of course, the Galaxy S20 lineup is right around the corner, but we fully expect even the "regular" 6.2-inch model to start at a significantly higher price than what the S10+ currently fetches. So, yeah, if you can settle for last year's state-of-the-art Qualcomm chipset and a beautiful Dynamic AMOLED display with a "slow" 60Hz refresh rate, you should pull the trigger as soon as possible.

