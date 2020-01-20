Hurry and get the unlocked Galaxy S10+ at an all-time high discount on Amazon
These killer new deals are actually better than what Amazon offered just ahead of Christmas, no longer requiring you get a $50 Amazon gift card to score the full aforementioned discount. The only way to save more money right now on the 6.4-inch S10 Plus would be to trade in an eligible device or agree to pay a specific carrier monthly installments for a lengthy period of time, which is obviously not as convenient as buying a fully unlocked phone from the world's largest e-commerce platform with a standard manufacturer's warranty included.
Even if you're not a fan of oversized Android handsets, you cannot deny the appeal of a Snapdragon 855 powerhouse with a massive 4,100mAh battery under its hood, as well as a versatile 12 + 12 + 16MP triple camera system slapped on its back and a dual 10 + 8MP front-facing shooter arrangement.
Of course, the Galaxy S20 lineup is right around the corner, but we fully expect even the "regular" 6.2-inch model to start at a significantly higher price than what the S10+ currently fetches. So, yeah, if you can settle for last year's state-of-the-art Qualcomm chipset and a beautiful Dynamic AMOLED display with a "slow" 60Hz refresh rate, you should pull the trigger as soon as possible.
