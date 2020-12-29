The unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra hits a new all-time low price

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





On the bright side, that might come as good news for speed-addicted bargain hunters, who can probably expect to see Samsung and major US retailers like Amazon offer greater and greater Note 20-series discounts as the Galaxy S21 family launch draws near



In fact, the unlocked 5G-enabled In fact, the unlocked 5G-enabled Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is already on sale at a lower than ever price with absolutely no strings attached, at least in a snazzy Mystic Bronze hue. Normally available for a whopping $1,299.99, the 6.9-inch beast currently fetches $415.68 less than that on Amazon, which equates to a bonkers 32 percent markdown for such a hot new ultra-high-end smartphone.



Alternatively, you can spend an extra 40 bucks or so and get the 128GB factory unlocked handset bundled with an always handy and versatile wireless charger convertible. Unfortunately, the Mystic Black Note 20 Ultra variant is still obscenely expensive, whether you're looking to purchase it on its own or alongside the aforementioned charging accessory.



Incredibly enough, the deeply discounted Incredibly enough, the deeply discounted Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G in Mystic Bronze is only slightly costlier than the significantly humbler unlocked Note 20 5G at the time of this writing. The 6.7-inch flat-screened model is also up for grabs at a special price, mind you, setting you back $207.04 less than usual in a Mystic Gray color option. That's a decent but not exactly earth-shattering 21 percent discount for a decent but not exactly breathtaking device with a plastic construction and a primary 12MP rear-facing camera.



The The Galaxy Note 20 can be had together with a wireless charger convertible at a combined $217.04 markdown as well, supporting the same exact 25W charging speeds as its big brother while packing a hefty 4,300mAh battery.





Naturally, the larger Note 20 Ultra comes with an even heftier 4,500mAh cell in tow, as well as a sharper and smoother 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED display, a 108-megapixel main shooter, 12MP periscope telephoto lens equipped with 5x optical zoom capabilities, and last but not least, a premium glass-and-metal build.



