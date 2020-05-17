The Galaxy Note 20 will be great, but not as great as this deeply discounted Galaxy Note 10
These are not covered by any type of valid US warranty, which is... not exactly ideal, but Bidallies vouches for their "good" cosmetic condition, having "professionally tested and inspected" each and every one of the ultra-affordable devices on sale right now before shipping them out nationwide at no extra cost. The veteran eBay member, mind you, maintains a near-flawless positive feedback score of 99.5 percent based on more than 21,000 customer ratings from the last 12 months.
In case you're wondering, yes, there is one "catch" you need to be well aware of before deciding whether or not to pull the trigger, as you can only activate these heavily discounted phones on Verizon.
Still, it's hard to argue with the value provided by a $460 Galaxy Note 10 in good condition with no less than 256 gigs of internal storage space on deck, as well as 8 gigs of memory, Qualcomm's aforementioned state-of-the-art SD855 SoC, a beautiful Dynamic AMOLED display with a centered hole punch, 3,500mAh battery capacity, and a 12 + 12 + 16MP rear-facing camera system.
This is the kind of killer deal that could make a guy ponder a switch to the nation's largest wireless service provider, undercutting today's lowest Galaxy Note 10 Lite listing on eBay. Granted, the Note 10 Lite can be purchased at $480 brand-new, but we are talking about a "Lite" device with humbler specifications in tow, not to mention it's an international variant that may not work so great in the US.