Samsung teases two new Galaxy smartphones: “Can’t beat the Monsters”

By
Samsung
Samsung Galaxy M06 5G and Galaxy M16 teaser
Samsung has already launched several phones in India and is about to introduce even more in the not-so-distant future. The South Korean handset maker is now teasing two affordable smartphones that will be launched in the country very soon, the Galaxy M06 5G and Galaxy M16.

Besides a short video teaser, Amazon India is also hosting a teaser page that, strangely enough, sends visitors who click on it to the Galaxy S25 Ultra page. Regardless, the teaser mentions the name of the phones and the tagline “Can’t beat the Monsters,” which suggests both devices could pack very large batteries.

Unfortunately, no information about either of the two unannounced phones has been leaked yet, but there’s a high chance the Galaxy M06 might feature the same specs as the Galaxy F06 5G, an affordable phone that was introduced in India not long ago.

Also, we can safely assume that both Galaxy M06 5G and Galaxy M16 will run Android 15 with One UI Core 7 on top. If the Galaxy M06 5G is indeed just a reskinned Galaxy F06 5G, then the phone will be equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor and a dual camera (50 MP main + 2 MP macro).

Video Thumbnail


Furthermore, the Galaxy M06 5G could sport a large 6.7-inch inch PLS display with HD+ resolution, an 8-megapixel selfie camera, and a 5,000 mAh battery with 25W wired charging support.

On the other hand, the Galaxy M16 is likely to feature a triple camera, just like the predecessor. The size of the cameras might differ though, but just for comparison’s sake, the Galaxy M15 features 50 MP main, 5 MP ultra-wide, and 2 MP macro cameras.

Considering the Galaxy M15 is powered by a very large 6,000 mAh battery, it would make sense for the Galaxy M16 to pack a battery that’s at least just as big. As far as the display goes, the Galaxy M15 comes with a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and 90 Hz refresh rate, so anything less for the Galaxy M16 would be disappointing.

Samsung didn’t say when the Galaxy M06 5G and Galaxy M16 will be introduced in India, but we expect both to be announced sometime this week.

Cosmin Vasile
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

