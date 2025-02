Samsung’s new 5G budget phone promises as many OS updates as Galaxy S23 series

Samsung Galaxy A06 5G ships with One UI 7 | Image credit: Samsung India

Specs-wise, the Galaxy A06 5G might not be the most powerful, but it surely feels like a very interesting device considering its low price. For starters, Samsung has decided to go for a MediaTek chipset this time around instead of using its own Exynos chipset, so the Galaxy A06 5G is powered by a



Receive the latest Samsung news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy



Specs-wise, the Galaxy A06 5G might not be the most powerful, but it surely feels like a very interesting device considering its low price. For starters, Samsung has decided to go for a MediaTek chipset this time around instead of using its own Exynos chipset, so the Galaxy A06 5G is powered by a Dimensity 6300 processor.The phone sports a large 6.7-inch PLS LCD display with HD+ resolution and 90 Hz refresh rate, which is pretty standard for budget-friendly phones. The camera system on the back features a main 50-megapixel main sensor and a 2-megapixel macro lens. There’s also an 8-megapixel selfie snapper on the front side.

Samsung Galaxy A06 5G has the same specs as the Galaxy F06 5G | Image credit: Samsung India

According to



Interestingly enough, the Galaxy A06 5G has the same specs as another affordable smartphone that was According to Samsung , the Galaxy A06 supports 12 5G bands: 1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 26, 28, 40, 41, 66, 77, and 78. It also comes with an IP54 rating, providing protection against dust and splashes, as well as a 3.5mm audio jack. The Galaxy A06 5G is powered by a large 5,000 mAh battery that supports 25W wired charging speeds.Interestingly enough, the Galaxy A06 5G has the same specs as another affordable smartphone that was recently introduced in India , the Galaxy F06 5G. There’s a high chance that the Galaxy A06 5G will be launched in other countries too, while the Galaxy F06 5G will remain exclusive to India.

Samsung is bringing customers in India a brand-new 5G smartphone that offers quite a lot of value for the money. The newly launched Galaxy A06 5G is a rather cheap device that promises 4 years of Android updates, something that many flagships promise these days.More importantly, the Galaxy A06 5G ships with One UI 7 right out of the box, which isn’t yet available on previously introduced phones. The Galaxy A06 5G comes in three flavors : Black, Gray and Light Green.The phone’s price starts at Rs 10,500 ($120) for the 4/64 GB model and can go up to Rs 13,000 ($150) for the 6/128 GB variant. The price includes a Rs 2,000-2,500 ($25-$30) discount, which will only be available for a limited time.