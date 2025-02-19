Samsung’s new 5G budget phone promises as many OS updates as Galaxy S23 series
Samsung is bringing customers in India a brand-new 5G smartphone that offers quite a lot of value for the money. The newly launched Galaxy A06 5G is a rather cheap device that promises 4 years of Android updates, something that many flagships promise these days.
More importantly, the Galaxy A06 5G ships with One UI 7 right out of the box, which isn’t yet available on previously introduced phones. The Galaxy A06 5G comes in three flavors: Black, Gray and Light Green.
Specs-wise, the Galaxy A06 5G might not be the most powerful, but it surely feels like a very interesting device considering its low price. For starters, Samsung has decided to go for a MediaTek chipset this time around instead of using its own Exynos chipset, so the Galaxy A06 5G is powered by a Dimensity 6300 processor.
The phone sports a large 6.7-inch PLS LCD display with HD+ resolution and 90 Hz refresh rate, which is pretty standard for budget-friendly phones. The camera system on the back features a main 50-megapixel main sensor and a 2-megapixel macro lens. There’s also an 8-megapixel selfie snapper on the front side.
According to Samsung, the Galaxy A06 supports 12 5G bands: 1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 26, 28, 40, 41, 66, 77, and 78. It also comes with an IP54 rating, providing protection against dust and splashes, as well as a 3.5mm audio jack. The Galaxy A06 5G is powered by a large 5,000 mAh battery that supports 25W wired charging speeds.
Interestingly enough, the Galaxy A06 5G has the same specs as another affordable smartphone that was recently introduced in India, the Galaxy F06 5G. There’s a high chance that the Galaxy A06 5G will be launched in other countries too, while the Galaxy F06 5G will remain exclusive to India.
The phone’s price starts at Rs 10,500 ($120) for the 4/64 GB model and can go up to Rs 13,000 ($150) for the 6/128 GB variant. The price includes a Rs 2,000-2,500 ($25-$30) discount, which will only be available for a limited time.
Samsung Galaxy A06 5G ships with One UI 7 | Image credit: Samsung India
Samsung Galaxy A06 5G has the same specs as the Galaxy F06 5G | Image credit: Samsung India
