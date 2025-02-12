Samsung’s new cheap 5G smartphone brings One UI 7 to customers before Galaxy S24 series
Samsung Galaxy F06 launches in India on February 20 | Image credit: SamsungSamsung’s long-awaited One UI 7 update is rumored to arrive disappointingly late. The latest report about the update claims the Galaxy S24 FE is expected to be upgraded to One UI 7 on March 31, which means the Galaxy S24 series should get it slightly earlier.
Ironically, the most recently smartphone launched by Samsung in India, the Galaxy F06, runs Android 15 with One UI 7 on top right out of the box. It’s even more ironic that the Galaxy F06 is Samsung’s most affordable 5G smartphone available in India.
Even though it doesn’t come with the full-fledged One UI 7 experience, the core features are enough to make the Galaxy F06 stand out from other affordable Samsung phones.
The Galaxy F06 comes with One UI 7 Core, which lacks features that would make the UI impossible to run optimally on cheap phones, such as Knox and Good Lock, which are considered premium features and require better hardware.
Besides that, if you’re really interested in the Galaxy F06, it’s worth mentioning that it features a “Ripple Glow” finish that shimmers with every movement. It’s a cool feature that I wish Samsung would add to more devices.
Samsung Galaxy F06 runs Android 15 with One UI 7 Core on top | Image credit: Samsung
Beyond that, the Galaxy F06 is a traditional budget-friendly phone, which means it’s not a very exciting device tech-wise. For example, the smartphone is equipped with a MediaTek 6300 chipset, paired with 4/128 GB or 6/128 GB.
The Galaxy F06 sports a 6.7-inch display with HD+ resolution and 60 Hz refresh rate. The phone packs a dual camera (50 MP + 2 MP) and a secondary 8-megapixel front-facing selfie snapper. It’s also powered by a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 25W wired charging.
According to Samsung, the Galaxy F06 will receive four OS updates and four years of security patches, which is pretty good for a budget-friendly smartphone.
As far as availability and price go, Samsung’s new 5G smartphone will hit shelves in India on February 20. The 4/128 GB model is priced to sell for Rs 9,500 ($110), while the 6/128 GB variant costs Rs 11,000 ($125).
