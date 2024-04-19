MediaTek introduces another chipset for mid-range phones, the Dimensity 6300

Great Motorola Edge deal on Amazon!

MediaTek has just announced a brand-new chipset specifically designed for premium mid-range smartphones, the Dimensity 6300. This is a 6nm chipset that features two Cortex-A76 cores clocked at 2.4GHz and six Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 2GHz.

According to MediaTek, the new Dimensity 6300 chipset offers a 10 percent boost in CPU performance compared to last year’s Dimensity 6100+ chipset.

In addition to the faster cores, the Dimensity 6300 chipset features a Mali-G57 MC2 graphics processing unit and MediaTek’s UltraSave 3.0+ technology, which promises between 13 and 30 percent greater power efficiency compared to competitor alternatives in common 5G sub-6Ghz connectivity scenarios.



MediaTek’s new chipset features support for 2520 x 1080 pixels resolution displays with up to 120Hz refresh rate. Camera-wise, it supports native 108MP and 16MP + 16MP ISPs.

Other highlights of the new Dimensity 6300 chipset include Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity, as well as UFS 2.2 storage and LPDDR4x RAM support. According to MediaTek, the first smartphone to pack its new Dimensity 6300 chipset is the Realme C65 5G, which will be launched on the market in late April.
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Loading Comments...

