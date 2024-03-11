Up Next:
Samsung Galaxy M15 goes official as a Galaxy A15 in disguise
Although Samsung hasn’t yet announced anything related to the Galaxy M15, the smartphone has already been listed on the company’s Iraqi website. The phone’s page contains all the technical specifications, but there’s no mention of availability and price.
Even so, the price of the Galaxy M15 is not that hard to guess since this has almost the same specs as the Galaxy A15, a phone that’s already been released on the market.
As far as the specs go, the only major difference between the Galaxy A15 and Galaxy M15 is the chipset. The former is equipped with a MediaTek Helio G99 processor, while the latter comes with a newer MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ CPU.
Apart from that, the phones are pretty much identical. As such, expect the Galaxy M15 to feature the same 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and 90Hz refresh rate.
Also, the phone comes with a triple camera setup (50MP + 5MP + 2MP), 4GB RAM, and 128GB internal memory (expandable via microSD). The Galaxy M15 will be available for purchase in three different colors: Dark Blue, Light Blue, and Gray.
That being said, we expect the Galaxy M15 to cost no more than the equivalent of $200. Considering that the Galaxy M15 doesn’t feature 5G support, it might be even cheaper than $200.
Another difference is the fact that the Galaxy M15 is powered by a huge 6,000 mAh battery, whereas the Galaxy A15 has a slightly smaller 5,000 mAh battery inside.
