Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 additional colors revealed in leaked pictures
We already know that Samsung is gearing up to launch another Galaxy Fit, so that’s no surprise that information about the upcoming wearable device has already been leaked.
Several pictures of the Galaxy Fit 3 emerged not long ago, showing the fitness tracker from all angles. Today, the folks at 91mobiles published another set of official-looking images that reveal two additional colors of the Galaxy Fit 3.
As seen in the pictures, the Galaxy Fit 3 will also feature a physical button and a mic on the right side. Just like the previous models, the fitness tracker will ship with replaceable silicone straps, but that has already become a standard for this product type.
However, Samsung will most likely not be introducing the fitness tracker along with the Galaxy S24, at least that’s what a previous report claims. Either way, we’ll learn more about the Galaxy Fit 3 in the coming weeks now that Samsung has it prepared for a 2024 launch.
Thanks to the latest leak, we know that the Galaxy Fit 3 will be available in at least three colors: Black, Gold, and Grey. The new pictures come in line with the previous ones showing the gold version of the wearable device, so we expect a much larger display for the next Galaxy Fit series product.
Unfortunately, no details about the Galaxy Fit 3’s specs sheet have emerged yet, so we’ll probably have to wait until closer to launch. Speaking of which, according to Korean media, the Galaxy Fit 3 should be released sometime in the first half of 2024.
