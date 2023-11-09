Samsung's next big wearable leaks out more than three years after the Galaxy Fit 2 launch





Alternatively, you can wait for said list to expand with a new and presumably high-end option from Samsung in the relatively near future. That's high-end by the normal standards of the global smart band market, of course, as we don't expect the Galaxy Fit 3 to rival the likes of the Apple Watch Series 9 or Samsung's own Galaxy Watch 6 in terms of processing power or overall capabilities.









Based on the high-quality product images leaked by WindowsReport earlier today, what we can confidently predict is that Samsung's next-gen activity tracker will vastly improve the 1.1-inch AMOLED panel of the 2020-released Galaxy Fit 2 , extending the screen real estate by quite a lot and almost certainly bumping up the modest 294 x 126 pixel resolution as well.





That's hardly surprising given the advanced age of said Fit 2 model, which was never hugely popular to begin with, but it remains to be seen if the Galaxy Fit 3 will have what it takes to eclipse a premium modern device like Google's recently released Fitbit Charge 6









Display size is only one area where Samsung needs to substantially up its game for that to happen, as the Galaxy Fit 2 comes without standalone GPS connectivity and a number of the more sophisticated health sensors out there today. Unfortunately, we don't know anything about any of that in relation to the Galaxy Fit 3 right now, so we're left hoping that essential features like skin temperature and blood oxygen monitoring can be added without affecting the positively mind-blowing battery life of the second-gen Galaxy Fit too much.





There's also the question of affordability, which was one of the Fit 2's key selling points, but any speculation on that matter seems pointless in the absence of so many puzzle pieces at this time. Given the timing of today's leak, it feels relatively safe to predict that the Galaxy Fit 3 could see daylight alongside the top-of-the-line Galaxy S24 handset family early next year , but it's obviously premature to say anything more than that.