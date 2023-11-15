Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 coming in 2024, costs twice the price of the Galaxy Fit 2
Pictures of Samsung’s Galaxy Fit 3 leaked last week, but no details about its price or potential release date. Thankfully, Korean media has all the details that were left out from the previous leak, so if you’re interested in Samsung’s next fitness tracker, keep reading.
It’s been more than three years since Samsung launched the Galaxy Fit 2, but according to the South Korean company, the fitness tracker still has a large fan base.
Apparently, a Samsung Electronics official was quoted saying that the company plans to release the Galaxy Fit 3 “within the first half of next year.” They went on to say that “the Galaxy Fit 2 still has a large fan based, and there have been many requests to release a sequel. The Galaxy Fit 2 is still being actively traded on used trading sites.”
Basically, Samsung’s Galaxy Fit 3 will cost twice as much as the Galaxy Fit 2. The main reason is probably the larger display, but the Galaxy Fit 3 is likely to include many other improvements that could easily justify the higher price.
That’s probably the main reason that Samsung has decided to bring back its lineup of popular fitness trackers. According to a report from Asia Economy (via SamMobile), the Galaxy Fit 3 won’t be released until next year.
The bad news is customers will have to pay a lot more for the Galaxy Fit 3 than they did for the previous model. The report says the Galaxy Fit 3 will be available for purchase in Korea for KRW 100,000, which is about $77. In comparison, the Galaxy Fit 2 was priced to sell for KRW 49,500, which is the equivalent of $38.
