Anticipated Samsung update will take even longer to land on these phones

Sources say the One UI 7 update for the Galaxy S24 FE might drop on March 31, 2025



Galaxy S24 should get it earlier | If Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is tipped to receive the update on March 31, theshould get it earlier | Image credit: PhoneArena

If Samsung prefers to keep it safe when it comes to the design of its flagships, we can’t say the same about One UI 7 . Samsung’s upcoming One UI 7 update is expected to bring major design changes. Just about every aspect of the UI has been touched and you’ll see modifications to Quick Panel and Notifications, as well as a new Now Bar feature.



Although we have yet to get an official list of compatible devices, One UI 7 should be rolled out to all Galaxy devices that released with If Samsung prefers to keep it safe when it comes to the design of its flagships, we can’t say the same about. Samsung’s upcomingupdate is expected to bring major design changes. Just about every aspect of the UI has been touched and you’ll see modifications to Quick Panel and Notifications, as well as a new Now Bar feature.Although we have yet to get an official list of compatible devices,should be rolled out to all Galaxy devices that released with Android 13 , at least in theory.

Samsung has been very busy with the launch of the Galaxy S25 , but most of the company’s fans are anxiously waiting for something entirely different, the One UI 7 Samsung ’s latest UI for its Galaxy devices has been in the work for months and is still not ready for primetime.In fact, a fourthbeta is expected to be rolled out sometime this month, which means it’s unlikely Samsung fans won’t be getting the long-awaited update in February.There have been many reports trying to pinpoint the release of, but Samsung had to delay the launch almost at the last minute. The most recent tip regarding therelease claims the update will arrive on March 31, but only for a single device, theIf the Galaxy S24 FE is supposed to receive theupdate on March 31, it’s safe to assume that Samsung’s better phones, such as the rest of thelineup, will get the update slightly earlier.Worst case scenario, the Galaxy S24 will receive theupdate in mid-March, while the best case scenario would be for these phones to get the software upgrade in early March.The tipster claims the information comes from sources close to the matter and they only relate to the, not the other devices Samsung plans to update toUnfortunately, based on previous history, Samsung might push the rollout further down into Q2, but anything later than April would be simply unacceptable. It’s already very late for Samsung to release, not to mention that only the company’s flagships will receive the update initially, with all the mid-range device following weeks if not months later.