Google Pixel Tablet is discounted here!

Anticipated Samsung update will take even longer to land on these phones

By
1comment
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Software updates
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung Galaxy logo
Samsung has been very busy with the launch of the Galaxy S25, but most of the company’s fans are anxiously waiting for something entirely different, the One UI 7. Samsung’s latest UI for its Galaxy devices has been in the work for months and is still not ready for primetime.

In fact, a fourth One UI 7 beta is expected to be rolled out sometime this month, which means it’s unlikely Samsung fans won’t be getting the long-awaited update in February.

Galaxy S25 Ultra: Save up to $1,200!

$219 99
$1419 99
$1200 off (85%)
Get the top-of-the-line Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra for up to $1,200 off on Samsung.com! Eligible device trade-ins help you save up to $900. You can also get up to $300 in instant Samsung credit. You can use part of the amount for a free storage upgrade and spend the rest ($80) on an accessory.
Buy at Samsung

Galaxy S25 Plus: Save up to $800 with trade-in!

$299 99
$999 99
$700 off (70%)
Trade in an eligible device to save up to $700 on the Galaxy S25 Plus. Additionally, Samsung is offering $100 in instant Samsung Credit, which is applied automatically as a discount on the 512GB model exclusively.
Buy at Samsung

Galaxy S25: Save up to $550 with a trade-in!

$299 99
$799 99
$500 off (63%)
Trade in your old phone to save up to $500 on the Galaxy S25. There's an additional $50 Samsung Credit, which is automatically applied as a discount on the 256GB model exclusively.
Buy at Samsung


There have been many reports trying to pinpoint the release of One UI 7, but Samsung had to delay the launch almost at the last minute. The most recent tip regarding the One UI 7 release claims the update will arrive on March 31, but only for a single device, the Galaxy S24 FE.

If the Galaxy S24 FE is supposed to receive the One UI 7 update on March 31, it’s safe to assume that Samsung’s better phones, such as the rest of the Galaxy S24 lineup, will get the update slightly earlier.

Worst case scenario, the Galaxy S24 will receive the One UI 7 update in mid-March, while the best case scenario would be for these phones to get the software upgrade in early March.

The tipster claims the information comes from sources close to the matter and they only relate to the Galaxy S24 FE, not the other devices Samsung plans to update to One UI 7.

Unfortunately, based on previous history, Samsung might push the rollout further down into Q2, but anything later than April would be simply unacceptable. It’s already very late for Samsung to release One UI 7, not to mention that only the company’s flagships will receive the update initially, with all the mid-range device following weeks if not months later.

If Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is tipped to receive the update on March 31, the Galaxy S24 should get it earlier | Image credit: PhoneArena

If Samsung prefers to keep it safe when it comes to the design of its flagships, we can’t say the same about One UI 7. Samsung’s upcoming One UI 7 update is expected to bring major design changes. Just about every aspect of the UI has been touched and you’ll see modifications to Quick Panel and Notifications, as well as a new Now Bar feature.

Although we have yet to get an official list of compatible devices, One UI 7 should be rolled out to all Galaxy devices that released with Android 13, at least in theory.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

U.S. government warns all iOS and Android users to delete these texts immediately
U.S. government warns all iOS and Android users to delete these texts immediately
Some Galaxy S25 buyers already considering returning the phone because of overheating issues
Some Galaxy S25 buyers already considering returning the phone because of overheating issues
Is it game over for T-Mobile after Verizon and AT&T's big satellite breakthrough? Not even close!
Is it game over for T-Mobile after Verizon and AT&T's big satellite breakthrough? Not even close!
Decision reversed: T-Mobile can continue to make this claim in its television ad
Decision reversed: T-Mobile can continue to make this claim in its television ad
Google Photos no longer lets you fool anyone with your AI-generated images
Google Photos no longer lets you fool anyone with your AI-generated images
Helium Mobile unveils the first free 5G wireless plan in the U.S.
Helium Mobile unveils the first free 5G wireless plan in the U.S.

Latest News

The first big Apple Watch SE 2 discount of 2025 goes live on Amazon
The first big Apple Watch SE 2 discount of 2025 goes live on Amazon
TSMC stops shipping powerful GPU chips to China used to train AI models
TSMC stops shipping powerful GPU chips to China used to train AI models
The splendid Galaxy Tab S9 enjoys top-notch discounts in both storage versions at Amazon
The splendid Galaxy Tab S9 enjoys top-notch discounts in both storage versions at Amazon
Change to Google Maps will result in less clutter on the screen
Change to Google Maps will result in less clutter on the screen
U.S. government warns all iOS and Android users to delete these texts immediately
U.S. government warns all iOS and Android users to delete these texts immediately
Pocket-sized Pixel 9 becomes an even bigger bang for your buck after hefty discount
Pocket-sized Pixel 9 becomes an even bigger bang for your buck after hefty discount
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless