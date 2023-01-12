Save over $200 on OnePlus 10 Pro
Reserve your Samsung Galaxy S23 now!
Don't miss your chance to reserve a Galaxy S23 early with a discount.

Samsung's OG Galaxy Buds Pro are irresistibly cheap for a limited time

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung's OG Galaxy Buds Pro are irresistibly cheap for a limited time
Despite selling a number of well-reviewed heavyweight contenders for the title of best wireless earbuds money can buy, Samsung is reportedly struggling to keep up with Apple's industry-leading volumes.

One key reason why the global popularity of the Galaxy Buds portfolio dropped in Q3 2022 compared to the same period of the previous year may have been the somewhat excessive $229.99 price point of the latest (and arguably greatest) member of the family.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro

True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Phantom Black, Refurbished, 90-Day Warranty
$150 off (75%)
$49 99
$199 99
Buy at Woot

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro

True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Phantom Silver, Geek Squad Certified Refurbished
$120 off (60%)
$79 99
$199 99
Buy at BestBuy

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro

True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Phantom Violet, International, New
$60 off (35%)
Buy at Amazon

If that's what kept you from purchasing the AirPods Pro 2-rivaling Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, today might be the ideal time... to opt for the first-gen Buds Pro instead.

Released back in early 2021, which makes them considerably younger than Apple's OG AirPods Pro, these bad boys last made headlines on Black Friday 2022 (when else?), fetching $100 instead of their $200 list price for a limited time.

You now have an even more limited time to nab a Phantom Black-coated pair of noise-cancelling Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro at a lower-than-ever price of $49.99. Obviously, there is a "catch", as your 50 bucks will get you refurbished rather than brand-new units with a 90-day rather than 1-year warranty from Amazon-owned Woot rather than Amazon itself.

This is still a super-sweet and totally unprecedented deal, and the best way to highlight its appeal is of course to compare it with the top special offers of other major US retailers right now.

Best Buy, for instance, is charging $79.99 (and up) for its own Geek Squad "certified" refurbished Galaxy Buds Pros at the time of this writing, while Amazon (in partnership with a third-party seller) can only slash $60 off the regular $169.99 price of brand-new "international" units. 

Don't get us wrong, those are not terrible deals either, but they're only really worth considering if you miss out on the 24-hour opportunity to pay a measly $49.99 for these decidedly premium buds with an undeniably impressive list of features and capabilities (even by 2023 standards).
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Microsoft seemingly ends production on Surface Duo 2 and it's no longer available new
Microsoft seemingly ends production on Surface Duo 2 and it's no longer available new
“Boringly perfect” Galaxy S23 proves this is Samsung's Apple-style upgrade - a blessing in disguise?
“Boringly perfect” Galaxy S23 proves this is Samsung's Apple-style upgrade - a blessing in disguise?
Hurry up and get the cheaper-than-ever OnePlus 9 Pro before Best Buy clears out its inventory
Hurry up and get the cheaper-than-ever OnePlus 9 Pro before Best Buy clears out its inventory
It's like Christmas all over again for buyers of Google's unlocked Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro
It's like Christmas all over again for buyers of Google's unlocked Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro
These are most likely the final Galaxy S23 series colors, storage, and memory options
These are most likely the final Galaxy S23 series colors, storage, and memory options
More info about Samsung's dedicated chip for Galaxy handsets is coming soon
More info about Samsung's dedicated chip for Galaxy handsets is coming soon

Popular stories

Samsung inadvertently reveals Galaxy S23 release date and preorder gift
Samsung inadvertently reveals Galaxy S23 release date and preorder gift
You can now get Google's Pixel 7 for $5 a month with no obligatory trade-in
You can now get Google's Pixel 7 for $5 a month with no obligatory trade-in
Verizon's newest 5G device is a gaming powerhouse, and a steal for a limited time
Verizon's newest 5G device is a gaming powerhouse, and a steal for a limited time
It's like Christmas all over again for buyers of Google's unlocked Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro
It's like Christmas all over again for buyers of Google's unlocked Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro
Hurry up and get the cheaper-than-ever OnePlus 9 Pro before Best Buy clears out its inventory
Hurry up and get the cheaper-than-ever OnePlus 9 Pro before Best Buy clears out its inventory
Samsung's jumbo-sized Galaxy Tab S7+ is A LOT of tablet for this super-low price
Samsung's jumbo-sized Galaxy Tab S7+ is A LOT of tablet for this super-low price
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless