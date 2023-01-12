Samsung's OG Galaxy Buds Pro are irresistibly cheap for a limited time





One key reason why the global popularity of the Galaxy Buds portfolio dropped in Q3 2022 compared to the same period of the previous year may have been the somewhat excessive $229.99 price point of the latest (and arguably greatest) member of the family.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Phantom Black, Refurbished, 90-Day Warranty $150 off (75%) $49 99 $199 99 Buy at Woot Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Phantom Silver, Geek Squad Certified Refurbished $120 off (60%) $79 99 $199 99 Buy at BestBuy Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Phantom Violet, International, New $60 off (35%) Buy at Amazon













You now have an even more limited time to nab a Phantom Black-coated pair of noise-cancelling Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro at a lower-than-ever price of $49.99. Obviously, there is a "catch", as your 50 bucks will get you refurbished rather than brand-new units with a 90-day rather than 1-year warranty from Amazon-owned Woot rather than Amazon itself.





This is still a super-sweet and totally unprecedented deal, and the best way to highlight its appeal is of course to compare it with the top special offers of other major US retailers right now.





Best Buy, for instance, is charging $79.99 (and up) for its own Geek Squad "certified" refurbished Galaxy Buds Pros at the time of this writing, while Amazon (in partnership with a third-party seller) can only slash $60 off the regular $169.99 price of brand-new "international" units.





Don't get us wrong, those are not terrible deals either, but they're only really worth considering if you miss out on the 24-hour opportunity to pay a measly $49.99 for these decidedly premium buds with an undeniably impressive list of features and capabilities (even by 2023 standards).