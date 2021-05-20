Samsung's Galaxy Buds+ are back down to their lowest price ever for a limited time
At the same time, Samsung's Galaxy Buds Pro sequel, which could follow in the footsteps of the original Galaxy Buds and the Buds+ with a lower price point and a less "professional" set of features, always seemed like an ideal candidate for an August (or July) announcement alongside the Galaxy S21 FE, Z Fold 3, and/or Z Flip 3 handsets.
That's because the early 2020-released AirPods alternatives are on sale for 24 hours only at a cool $50 discount in a grand total of four snazzy paint jobs. We're obviously talking about brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged items here, and since these bad boys are normally available for $149.99, the aforementioned markdown equates to a fairly deep 33 percent price cut right now on Amazon.
Although older than both the awkward kidney bean-shaped Galaxy Buds Live and the noise-cancelling Buds Pro, the Buds+ hold a very significant advantage over essentially all of the best true wireless earbuds money can buy in 2021.
That's right, you're looking at the industry's heavyweight battery life champions, advertised as lasting up to 11 hours (!!!) on a single charge and found to come extremely close to that promise in our in-depth review a while back. In case you're wondering, Apple's AirPods and AirPods Pro are barely capable of getting to 5 hours of endurance (charging case notwithstanding), while Samsung's own Galaxy Buds Live and Buds Pro can deliver a maximum of 5.5 and 8 hours of uninterrupted listening time respectively.
That alone should be enough to make you consider this phenomenal offer, but the Galaxy Buds Plus have so much more going for them, including excellent sound quality, a very light and comfortable design, and handy wireless charging functionality.