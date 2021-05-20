Samsung's Galaxy Buds+ are back down to their lowest price ever for a limited time

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.









If patience is not your biggest virtue or simply feel like none of these options will perfectly fit your preferences and budget, the Samsung Galaxy Buds+ are definitely still worth considering, at least if you hurry and pull the trigger by the end of the day.



That's because the early 2020-released That's because the early 2020-released AirPods alternatives are on sale for 24 hours only at a cool $50 discount in a grand total of four snazzy paint jobs. We're obviously talking about brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged items here, and since these bad boys are normally available for $149.99, the aforementioned markdown equates to a fairly deep 33 percent price cut right now on Amazon.







That's right, you're looking at the industry's heavyweight battery life champions, advertised as lasting up to 11 hours (!!!) on a single charge and found to come extremely close to that promise in our in-depth review a while back. In case you're wondering, Apple's That's right, you're looking at the industry's heavyweight battery life champions, advertised as lasting up to 11 hours (!!!) on a single charge and found to come extremely close to that promise in our in-depth review a while back. In case you're wondering, Apple's AirPods and AirPods Pro are barely capable of getting to 5 hours of endurance (charging case notwithstanding), while Samsung's own Galaxy Buds Live and Buds Pro can deliver a maximum of 5.5 and 8 hours of uninterrupted listening time respectively.