Samsung's Galaxy Buds+ are back down to their lowest price ever for a limited time

If patience is not your biggest virtue or simply feel like none of these options will perfectly fit your preferences and budget, the Samsung Galaxy Buds+ are definitely still worth considering, at least if you hurry and pull the trigger by the end of the day.



That's because the early 2020-released That's because the early 2020-released AirPods alternatives are on sale for 24 hours only at a cool $50 discount in a grand total of four snazzy paint jobs. We're obviously talking about brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged items here, and since these bad boys are normally available for $149.99, the aforementioned markdown equates to a fairly deep 33 percent price cut right now on Amazon.





If this killer new deal sounds familiar, that might be because Best Buy ran an identical sale less than a month ago , putting an end to it just 24 hours after kicking it off. Amazon has also sold one or more color options of the Galaxy Buds Plus at the same exact discount on several occasions in the last few months, currently charging the lowest price ever for these incredibly well-reviewed true wireless earbuds in black, white, red, and cloud blue hues.



That's right, you're looking at the industry's heavyweight battery life champions, advertised as lasting up to 11 hours (!!!) on a single charge and found to come extremely close to that promise in our in-depth review a while back. In case you're wondering, Apple's That's right, you're looking at the industry's heavyweight battery life champions, advertised as lasting up to 11 hours (!!!) on a single charge and found to come extremely close to that promise in our in-depth review a while back. In case you're wondering, Apple's AirPods and AirPods Pro are barely capable of getting to 5 hours of endurance (charging case notwithstanding), while Samsung's own Galaxy Buds Live and Buds Pro can deliver a maximum of 5.5 and 8 hours of uninterrupted listening time respectively.



That alone should be enough to make you consider this phenomenal offer, but the Galaxy Buds Plus have so much more going for them, including excellent sound quality, a very light and comfortable design, and handy That alone should be enough to make you consider this phenomenal offer, but the Galaxy Buds Plus have so much more going for them, including excellent sound quality, a very light and comfortable design, and handy wireless charging functionality.

Despite what some recent rumors suggested and what you may have assumed after Google's social media slip-up a couple of weeks back , it looks like we'll need to wait at least a little while longer for the next AirPods and Pixel Buds editions to go official.