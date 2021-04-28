Samsung's Galaxy Buds+ wireless earphones fall to a record low of $99
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Normally, the Galaxy Buds+ model sells for around $150 but with this Best Buy deal, you can save $50 and get it for $99.99. And for that kind of money you get great sound quality, light and comfortable design, one of the best Bluetooth connections out there, and also very solid battery life.
The Galaxy Buds+ earbuds also sport an IPX2 rating, meaning they can withstand a light drizzle, a little sweat, and accidental spills. There’s no active noise cancelation onboard but Ambient Aware offers a basic alternative and thanks to the tight fit, it does a great job, too. You can pair these with any Android or iOS phone, you don't need to have a Samsung Galaxy phone to use them. All in all, these are a great AirPods alternative at a very competitive price.