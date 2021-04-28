Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

Samsung's Galaxy Buds+ wireless earphones fall to a record low of $99

Mariyan Slavov
By Mariyan Slavov
Apr 28, 2021, 6:43 AM
Samsung's Galaxy Buds+ wireless earphones fall to a record low of $99
If you’re on a hunt for good true wireless earbuds, now’s your lucky day. You can have Samsung’s excellent Galaxy Buds+ earphones for under $100. You check out our full review but if you need the TL;DR version - this model received a score of 9/10.
 

Samsung - Galaxy Buds+

True Wireless Earbud Headphones - Black

$50 off (33%)
$99 99
$149 99
Buy at BestBuy

Normally, the Galaxy Buds+ model sells for around $150 but with this Best Buy deal, you can save $50 and get it for $99.99. And for that kind of money you get great sound quality, light and comfortable design, one of the best Bluetooth connections out there, and also very solid battery life.

The Galaxy Buds+ earbuds also sport an IPX2 rating, meaning they can withstand a light drizzle, a little sweat, and accidental spills. There’s no active noise cancelation onboard but Ambient Aware offers a basic alternative and thanks to the tight fit, it does a great job, too. You can pair these with any Android or iOS phone, you don't need to have a Samsung Galaxy phone to use them. All in all, these are a great AirPods alternative at a very competitive price. 

