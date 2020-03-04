Samsung's new Galaxy Buds+ are surprisingly repairable, teardown reveals
The second iteration of Samsung’s wireless earphones was announced alongside the Galaxy S20 phones and is boasting an impressive battery life of 11+ hours. But that’s not the only thing Samsung has improved.
If you’re not able to watch the video right now, here’s the gist of it. The earbuds are a bit tricky to open but once inside, the parts can easily be disconnected from one another. As expected, the battery has been upgraded to a 0.315Wh one but it is still a standard one that can be replaced by another of the same type without much hassle.
Overall, iFixit is rating the repairability of the Galaxy Buds+ at 7 (out of 10). With that, the Buds+ take the gold medal for "Most repairable wireless earbuds" from the previous Galaxy Buds, which scored only 6. Hats off to Samsung for that one.
In comparison, Apple’s premium wireless earbuds, the AirPods Pro, received a score of 0, making them practically useless once their battery life deteriorates.
What’s even better about the Galaxy Buds+ is that you can get a pair free with your preorder of the Galaxy S20 Ultra or $100 off with preorders for the Galaxy S20 and S20+. Keep in mind, though, preorders end tomorrow. You can order yours from the links below:
