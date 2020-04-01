Save big on a certified refurbished pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds at Best Buy right now





While the hot new Galaxy Buds+ deliver major improvements over their forerunners in many key areas, the $150 price tag could prove a tough pill to swallow for some people, especially in these troubled times during which entire economies are on the brink of total collapse.





Fortunately, Samsung's first-gen true wireless earbuds are still up for grabs, and although the company itself charges $109.99 for brand-new units at the time of this writing, you can save big today only by shopping at Best Buy. Originally priced at a now-excessive $129.99, the non-Plus Galaxy Buds variant can be purchased in exchange for a measly $59.99 in black and silver hues.













Of course, these are tiny refurbished headphones we're talking about here, but because they're part of the retailer's Geek Squad program, they're guaranteed to work flawlessly and look pretty much as good as new after a "rigorous multipoint inspection" process designed to ensure the "highest performance and quality standards." The Galaxy Buds on sale here for a few more hours are also restored to their original factory settings while including only "thoroughly cleaned" parts and components.









But neither of those two promotions is available right now, so you should definitely consider pulling the trigger at 60 bucks today if you like sleek true wireless earbuds with solid battery life, wireless charging functionality, a very comfortable design, decent sound quality, and IPX2 water resistance (aka protection against sweat and "splashes").



