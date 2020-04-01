Accessories Samsung Deals Wearables Audio

Save big on a certified refurbished pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds at Best Buy right now

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Apr 01, 2020, 7:30 AM
Save big on a certified refurbished pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds at Best Buy right now
If you're in the market for some trendy true wireless earbuds to pair with an iPhone or Android handset, you might be considering a number of different options but Samsung's AirPods alternatives are likely to sit pretty high on your list of potential future purchases.

While the hot new Galaxy Buds+ deliver major improvements over their forerunners in many key areas, the $150 price tag could prove a tough pill to swallow for some people, especially in these troubled times during which entire economies are on the brink of total collapse.

Fortunately, Samsung's first-gen true wireless earbuds are still up for grabs, and although the company itself charges $109.99 for brand-new units at the time of this writing, you can save big today only by shopping at Best Buy. Originally priced at a now-excessive $129.99, the non-Plus Galaxy Buds variant can be purchased in exchange for a measly $59.99 in black and silver hues.

Check out the deal here



Of course, these are tiny refurbished headphones we're talking about here, but because they're part of the retailer's Geek Squad program, they're guaranteed to work flawlessly and look pretty much as good as new after a "rigorous multipoint inspection" process designed to ensure the "highest performance and quality standards." The Galaxy Buds on sale here for a few more hours are also restored to their original factory settings while including only "thoroughly cleaned" parts and components.

In case you're wondering, Best Buy actually offered a slightly better deal on Geek Squad certified refurbished units a little over a month ago, while B&H Photo Video brought the Galaxy Buds down to a lower than ever price of $79.99 in brand-new condition even more recently. 

But neither of those two promotions is available right now, so you should definitely consider pulling the trigger at 60 bucks today if you like sleek true wireless earbuds with solid battery life, wireless charging functionality, a very comfortable design, decent sound quality, and IPX2 water resistance (aka protection against sweat and "splashes").

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest deals

-$70
Save big on a certified refurbished pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds at Best Buy right now
Expires in - 16h 5minSave big on a certified refurbished pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds at Best Buy right now
-£288
Save £288 on 20GB of data when you buy the iPhone 11 at Sky
Save £288 on 20GB of data when you buy the iPhone 11 at Sky
-$240
The respectable LG G7 Fit is on sale at an irresistible price for a limited time
The respectable LG G7 Fit is on sale at an irresistible price for a limited time
Amazon has a whole bunch of Fitbit devices on sale at generous discounts
Amazon has a whole bunch of Fitbit devices on sale at generous discounts
-£288
These Galaxy S20 & S20+ 5G deals at Sky Mobile will save you £288 on 20GB of data
These Galaxy S20 & S20+ 5G deals at Sky Mobile will save you £288 on 20GB of data
-$500
Dual-SIM Samsung Galaxy S20+ is $500 cheaper on eBay
Dual-SIM Samsung Galaxy S20+ is $500 cheaper on eBay

Popular stories

T-Mobile 'forgot' to mention an upsetting detail about its ultra-affordable Connect plan
T-Mobile 'forgot' to mention an upsetting detail about its ultra-affordable Connect plan
Check out the cheaper OnePlus 8 5G in all official colors
Check out the cheaper OnePlus 8 5G in all official colors
Every OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro 5G spec has leaked
Every OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro 5G spec has leaked
The Google Pixel 5 and LG G9 may be priced better than Samsung's Galaxy S20 5G
The Google Pixel 5 and LG G9 may be priced better than Samsung's Galaxy S20 5G
This flagship phone hints how OnePlus 8 Pro will shame Galaxy S20 Ultra's 120Hz display
This flagship phone hints how OnePlus 8 Pro will shame Galaxy S20 Ultra's 120Hz display
The Fitbit Charge 4 will solve the biggest problem of its forerunners
The Fitbit Charge 4 will solve the biggest problem of its forerunners

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless