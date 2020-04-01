Save big on a certified refurbished pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds at Best Buy right now
While the hot new Galaxy Buds+ deliver major improvements over their forerunners in many key areas, the $150 price tag could prove a tough pill to swallow for some people, especially in these troubled times during which entire economies are on the brink of total collapse.
Of course, these are tiny refurbished headphones we're talking about here, but because they're part of the retailer's Geek Squad program, they're guaranteed to work flawlessly and look pretty much as good as new after a "rigorous multipoint inspection" process designed to ensure the "highest performance and quality standards." The Galaxy Buds on sale here for a few more hours are also restored to their original factory settings while including only "thoroughly cleaned" parts and components.
In case you're wondering, Best Buy actually offered a slightly better deal on Geek Squad certified refurbished units a little over a month ago, while B&H Photo Video brought the Galaxy Buds down to a lower than ever price of $79.99 in brand-new condition even more recently.
But neither of those two promotions is available right now, so you should definitely consider pulling the trigger at 60 bucks today if you like sleek true wireless earbuds with solid battery life, wireless charging functionality, a very comfortable design, decent sound quality, and IPX2 water resistance (aka protection against sweat and "splashes").