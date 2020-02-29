Samsung fixes Galaxy Buds+ audio and connectivity issues in latest update

Accessories Samsung Software updates

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Feb 29, 2020, 1:55 PM
Samsung wants so bad to sell the new Galaxy S20 that it gives lots of freebies to those who pre-order one. One of the freebies that comes with Galaxy S20 pre-orders is the Galaxy Buds+, Samsung's new wireless earphones.

Now the earbuds are getting their first firmware update that addresses some issues that affect the overall audio experience. Spotted by TizenHelp, the update is now rolling out in South Korea and Germany, but it's safe to assume that it will be available worldwide.

First off, the update addresses a background white noise issue and fixes the delay in pairing, as well as many of the disconnecting problems reported by Galaxy Buds+ users. The changelog also mentions that the update brings “improved system stability and reliability,” but there's no way to know what are those.

This isn't a large update (1.2MB), but the changes are more than welcome since they address some important audio and connectivity issues, very important aspects when it comes to headphones.

