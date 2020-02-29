Samsung fixes Galaxy Buds+ audio and connectivity issues in latest update
First off, the update addresses a background white noise issue and fixes the delay in pairing, as well as many of the disconnecting problems reported by Galaxy Buds+ users. The changelog also mentions that the update brings “improved system stability and reliability,” but there's no way to know what are those.
This isn't a large update (1.2MB), but the changes are more than welcome since they address some important audio and connectivity issues, very important aspects when it comes to headphones.
