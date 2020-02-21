AT&T Accessories Samsung Deals Audio

Here's how you can save $50 on Samsung's all-new Galaxy Buds+ at AT&T

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Feb 21, 2020, 5:03 AM
Lost in a sea of ultra-high-end and game-changing smartphones, the other major new product unveiled by Samsung at its glamorous Unpacked event in San Francisco last week doesn't appear to be receiving the kind of attention it rightfully deserves looking at its very impressive list of features and fairly reasonable price point.

But a cool $50 introductory discount might be just what the doctor ordered to boost the appeal of the AirPods-rivaling Galaxy Buds+. Of course, Samsung's second-gen true wireless earbuds can be had completely free of charge alongside Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra pre-orders. Then again, if you want to buy the upgraded little headphones by themselves for use in combination with other Android handsets or even iPhones, you'll need to cough up the full $150 price on their manufacturer's website.

That's where AT&T comes in, allowing you to bring that down to a very affordable 100 bucks... as long as you're willing to meet one key requirement. You'll have to order the Buds Plus together with a different Samsung product by April 2 on the carrier's official website. Eligible devices include smartwatches, tablets, and smartphones, so you can, for instance, get the discounted new true wireless earbuds in combination with a Galaxy Watch Active 2 or Galaxy Tab S5e.

Check out the deal here



Refurbished devices are excluded, mind you, but you can probably bundle this killer deal with other massive discounts offered by the nation's second-largest wireless service provider on handsets like the Galaxy S10, S10e, S9, and A10e. Ironically, AT&T's $50 price cut makes the Galaxy Buds+ cheaper than the original model, despite a set of major upgrades that covers everything from audio quality to noise isolation (which is not the same as active noise cancellation), as well as call clarity, multi-device connectivity, and above all, battery life.

Yes, ladies and gents, these bad boys are (purportedly) capable of keeping the tunes going for up to a mind-blowing 11 hours before needing to slip into a sleek wireless charging case that can take that endurance number to a grand total of 22 hours. And you can have them in exchange for just $99.99 on launch day. By the way, you'll want to keep in mind these are only up for pre-order right now, shipping "by March 6" if you purchase them today.

