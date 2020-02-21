Here's how you can save $50 on Samsung's all-new Galaxy Buds+ at AT&T
That's where AT&T comes in, allowing you to bring that down to a very affordable 100 bucks... as long as you're willing to meet one key requirement. You'll have to order the Buds Plus together with a different Samsung product by April 2 on the carrier's official website. Eligible devices include smartwatches, tablets, and smartphones, so you can, for instance, get the discounted new true wireless earbuds in combination with a Galaxy Watch Active 2 or Galaxy Tab S5e.
Refurbished devices are excluded, mind you, but you can probably bundle this killer deal with other massive discounts offered by the nation's second-largest wireless service provider on handsets like the Galaxy S10, S10e, S9, and A10e. Ironically, AT&T's $50 price cut makes the Galaxy Buds+ cheaper than the original model, despite a set of major upgrades that covers everything from audio quality to noise isolation (which is not the same as active noise cancellation), as well as call clarity, multi-device connectivity, and above all, battery life.
Yes, ladies and gents, these bad boys are (purportedly) capable of keeping the tunes going for up to a mind-blowing 11 hours before needing to slip into a sleek wireless charging case that can take that endurance number to a grand total of 22 hours. And you can have them in exchange for just $99.99 on launch day. By the way, you'll want to keep in mind these are only up for pre-order right now, shipping "by March 6" if you purchase them today.
