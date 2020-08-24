Samsung's Galaxy Buds+ get a red hot new Amazon deal





What we can say is the hot new Galaxy Buds Live are not considerably better in terms of things like sound quality, while the Buds+ "oldies" continue to tower above all their rivals as far as battery life is concerned. If you're more interested in that than active noise cancellation, then you might be delighted to hear the Samsung Galaxy Buds+ are on sale at a great price... yet again, this time in a snazzy red paint job only on Amazon.



Normally available for as much as 150 bucks, the non-bean-shaped headphones can be purchased at the time of this writing for up to $36 less than that in brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged condition.



The "cloud blue" and white models are themselves discounted right now, but at just $19.99 off their list price, it's probably smart to look elsewhere or wait a little while to find a better deal.



Alternatively, if all that you want is to spend as little money as possible, you may also want to consider a renewed pair of the original, non-Plus, and non-Live Galaxy Buds. In white, those puppies are currently available at $23 off their $79.99 regular price, while the black OG Buds can be had for $40 less than their $109.99 MSRP.



Of course, there's actually a pretty big difference between the Galaxy Buds and Buds+. The newer model not only sounds better, also doing a far superior job at letting ambient sound through to help you stay in touch with your surroundings.



While far from disappointing, the battery endurance on the first-gen Samsung Galaxy Buds is vastly improved for the Buds+ variant, which can keep your tunes going for up to 11 hours on a single charge. And don't forget about the sleek and handy wireless charging case included as standard at no extra cost, which can effortlessly double that number. So, yeah, if you can afford them, you should definitely opt for the Galaxy Buds+




