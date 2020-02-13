Samsung's original Galaxy Buds are cheaper than ever with a 1-year warranty
Quick Ship Electronics, for instance, currently sells a white pair of Samsung's original AirPods rivals at a measly $59.99 in "excellent, new condition with no wear" alongside a full 1-year warranty. The lone difference between these heavily marked-down headphones and brand-new units available directly from their manufacturers should be the packaging. Otherwise put, this 99.8 percent positively rated eBay vendor can't ship the ultra-affordable Galaxy Buds in their standard retail box, but you will get all the original accessories.
More importantly, these bad boys should look as good and work as well as the brand-new products up for grabs elsewhere, fetching a lower than ever price unlikely to be undercut by anyone in the near future. At 60 bucks, we're pretty sure you won't be too bothered by the shortcomings of the first-gen Galaxy Buds in comparison with the second edition.
After all, our in-depth review found the audio quality on this version to be quite solid (although far from impressive), while the battery life and design were pretty remarkable... until the Galaxy Buds+ boosted those already great endurance numbers by five hours on a single charge and nine hours in total when also considering the capabilities of the very convenient wireless charging case included as standard.
