Samsung's original Galaxy Buds are cheaper than ever with a 1-year warranty





That may have seemed reasonable last year, but now it's only 20 bucks lower than the recommended price of the vastly improved Galaxy Buds Plus. On the bright side, you can generally count on major third-party retailers like Best Buy and various top-rated eBay sellers to offer massive discounts on "certified refurbished" and "open box" units.













Quick Ship Electronics, for instance, currently sells a white pair of Samsung's original AirPods rivals at a measly $59.99 in "excellent, new condition with no wear" alongside a full 1-year warranty. The lone difference between these heavily marked-down headphones and brand-new units available directly from their manufacturers should be the packaging. Otherwise put, this 99.8 percent positively rated eBay vendor can't ship the ultra-affordable Galaxy Buds in their standard retail box, but you will get all the original accessories.





More importantly, these bad boys should look as good and work as well as the brand-new products up for grabs elsewhere, fetching a lower than ever price unlikely to be undercut by anyone in the near future. At 60 bucks, we're pretty sure you won't be too bothered by the shortcomings of the first-gen Galaxy Buds in comparison with the second edition.



