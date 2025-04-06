Amazon is selling the premium noise-cancelling Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 at an unbeatable discount
They may not be Samsung's all-around greatest wireless earbuds right now, but with active noise cancellation, "cinematic" sound, solid battery life, and... an AirPods-style design, the "regular" Galaxy Buds 3 are definitely worth taking into consideration for your next purchase in this market, especially at their latest discount.
Yes, Amazon is currently selling these bad boys for a whopping 80 bucks under their $179.99 list price, and if this sweet new deal happens to feel familiar, that might be because the exact same discount has recently been available through Samsung's official US e-store.
The key differences between the two offers are that Amazon is including an exclusive two-year warranty with the US version of the Galaxy Buds 3 instead of the manufacturer's standard one-year coverage, and while Samsung's $80 price cut was only good for a silver colorway, you can now choose between that and a white paint job at the same huge discount.
On top of everything, Samsung's first-party Galaxy Buds 3 promotion is no longer available, so clearly, your best money-saving avenue at the time of this writing is Amazon. You may need to hurry, mind you, as the e-commerce giant is unlikely to keep its phenomenal deal going for a long time.
Naturally, the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are considerably better than the non-Pro Galaxy Buds 3.... which is why they're a lot costlier too, so in terms of bang for your buck, it's hard to find a better option right now.
Guaranteed to keep your favorite tunes going for up to five hours on a single charge and capable of taking that number all the way up to 24 hours with the bundled charging case factored in, the Galaxy Buds 3 have 360 Audio technology going for them in addition to state-of-the-art active noise cancellation, as well as IP57 water and dust resistance.
In short, you're looking at a very well-rounded pair of powerful, relatively elegant, and comfortable true wireless earbuds available at an unbeatable price. What more could you possibly want?
