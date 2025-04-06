Google Pixel 9 is discounted here!

Amazon is selling the premium noise-cancelling Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 at an unbeatable discount

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Deals Audio
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 in white
They may not be Samsung's all-around greatest wireless earbuds right now, but with active noise cancellation, "cinematic" sound, solid battery life, and... an AirPods-style design, the "regular" Galaxy Buds 3 are definitely worth taking into consideration for your next purchase in this market, especially at their latest discount.

Yes, Amazon is currently selling these bad boys for a whopping 80 bucks under their $179.99 list price, and if this sweet new deal happens to feel familiar, that might be because the exact same discount has recently been available through Samsung's official US e-store.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3

$80 off (44%)
True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Sound Optimization, Real-Time Interpreter, Adaptive Equalizer, Galaxy AI, Touch Control, Bluetooth 5.4, IP57 Water and Dust Resistance, Up to 5 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 24 Hours of Battery Life with Case, White and Silver Color Options, US Version, Amazon-Exclusive 2-Year Warranty Included
Buy at Amazon

The key differences between the two offers are that Amazon is including an exclusive two-year warranty with the US version of the Galaxy Buds 3 instead of the manufacturer's standard one-year coverage, and while Samsung's $80 price cut was only good for a silver colorway, you can now choose between that and a white paint job at the same huge discount.

On top of everything, Samsung's first-party Galaxy Buds 3 promotion is no longer available, so clearly, your best money-saving avenue at the time of this writing is Amazon. You may need to hurry, mind you, as the e-commerce giant is unlikely to keep its phenomenal deal going for a long time.

Naturally, the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are considerably better than the non-Pro Galaxy Buds 3.... which is why they're a lot costlier too, so in terms of bang for your buck, it's hard to find a better option right now.

Guaranteed to keep your favorite tunes going for up to five hours on a single charge and capable of taking that number all the way up to 24 hours with the bundled charging case factored in, the Galaxy Buds 3 have 360 Audio technology going for them in addition to state-of-the-art active noise cancellation, as well as IP57 water and dust resistance.

In short, you're looking at a very well-rounded pair of powerful, relatively elegant, and comfortable true wireless earbuds available at an unbeatable price. What more could you possibly want?
Did you enjoy reading this article?
There's more to explore with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
Read the latest from Adrian Diaconescu

Recommended Stories

Samsung Galaxy Buds - Deals History
61 stories
06 Apr, 2025
Amazon is selling the premium noise-cancelling Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 at an unbeatable discount
28 Mar, 2025
The unconventional Samsung Galaxy Buds Live are back in the limelight at an unbeatable price
27 Mar, 2025
Samsung's surprisingly premium Galaxy Buds FE are shockingly affordable for a limited time
26 Mar, 2025
Samsung's top-of-the-line Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are down to a ridiculously low price (brand-new)
20 Mar, 2025
Save a towering $80 with Samsung's best Galaxy Buds 3 deal yet (sans trade-in)!
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile leaves many no choice but to consider another provider with its latest decision
T-Mobile leaves many no choice but to consider another provider with its latest decision
T-Mobile subscribers will receive their disappointing data breach settlement checks soon
T-Mobile subscribers will receive their disappointing data breach settlement checks soon
T-Mobile is making it harder and harder for customers to hang on to their old, cheap plans
T-Mobile is making it harder and harder for customers to hang on to their old, cheap plans
AT&T customers are fed up with what they perceive as shady sales practices by authorized resellers
AT&T customers are fed up with what they perceive as shady sales practices by authorized resellers
You may need to delete Google Messages and download from unofficial source for RCS to work
You may need to delete Google Messages and download from unofficial source for RCS to work
Loophole allows T-Mobile customers to avoid T Life app for in-store stuff
Loophole allows T-Mobile customers to avoid T Life app for in-store stuff

Latest News

The Galaxy Tab S9 might just be the most compelling Android tablet right now at a $330 discount
The Galaxy Tab S9 might just be the most compelling Android tablet right now at a $330 discount
S Pen may be left homeless by Samsung starting with the Galaxy S26 Ultra
S Pen may be left homeless by Samsung starting with the Galaxy S26 Ultra
Trump extends TikTok deadline after tariffs blow up deal to sell the app to U.S. investors
Trump extends TikTok deadline after tariffs blow up deal to sell the app to U.S. investors
The well-liked JBL Charge 5 remains a hit at 33% off on Amazon
The well-liked JBL Charge 5 remains a hit at 33% off on Amazon
Save $300 on the premium Galaxy Book 4 Edge with Copilot+ and AI features
Save $300 on the premium Galaxy Book 4 Edge with Copilot+ and AI features
T-Mobile cedes victory to AT&T in deal war but courting Verizon users with Family Freedom
T-Mobile cedes victory to AT&T in deal war but courting Verizon users with Family Freedom
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless