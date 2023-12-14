If you hurry, you can get Samsung's top-notch Galaxy Buds 2 Pro for (way) less than $100: here's how

and





Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Personalized Ambient Sound, Hi-Fi Sound, 360 Audio, HD Voice, Conversation Mode, IPX7 Water Resistance, Up to 8 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 30 Hours of Total Battery Life with Wireless Charging Case, Multiple Color Options, Eligible Trade-In Required, $110 Discount Available with Any Trade-In, $70 Discount Available without Trade-In $145 off (63%) Trade-in $84 99 $229 99 Buy at Samsung









But nothing can come close to the $145 discount currently offered by Samsung itself... on one condition. In order to be able to pay as little as 85 bucks for the company's best wireless earbuds to date, you need to be willing to part ways with an "eligible" product like the OG Galaxy Buds, Buds Plus, or Buds Live.





Those models (as well as all newer members of the Galaxy Buds family) will secure you a $75 trade-in discount, but what's perhaps more remarkable is that you can save 50 bucks even if you're only looking to ditch something like Apple's first-gen AirPods or, get this, a wireless or wired audio headset from any brand whatsoever.





Galaxy Buds 2 Pro and end up paying $159.99 for a present bound to please pretty much anyone... with an Finally, if you don't have anything at all to trade in (which we highly doubt), you can still slash a decent $70 off the aforementioned $229.99 regular price of theand end up paying $159.99 for a present bound to please pretty much anyone... with an Android phone in their possession.





This hot new Samsung "Winter Sale" promotion is only valid today, mind you, so you'd better place your order before it's too late and these amazing discounts inevitably go away or get downgraded substantially.