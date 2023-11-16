These JBL buds with 'Deep Bass Sound' and excellent battery life are too cheap to ignore right now
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Even though Black Friday 2023 is technically still more than a week away at the time of this writing, we're pretty sure you've already seen your fair share of early holiday deals offered by your favorite retailers on many of the best wireless earbuds out there.
The JBL Vibe Buds probably don't deserve a spot on that list alongside the likes of the ultra-premium AirPods Pro 2 or Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, but if you're on a super-tight budget for Christmas and simply want something that will blend in and do a decent enough job of playing your music on the go for a good few hours between charges, these might just be your top option right now.
Available in black and white colorways at a regular price of $49.95 a pair, the Vibe Buds promise to offer a comfortable fit for any user and proprietary JBL Deep Bass Sound technology for a cool 20 bucks less than usual before Thanksgiving.
As far as we can tell, this 40 percent discount is completely unprecedented for these entry-level true wireless earbuds, and it seems safe to assume that no major US retailer will be able to beat Amazon's killer Black Friday deal anytime soon. Certainly not by the end of the year.
For their newly reduced price, the JBL Vibe Buds undeniably pack a bunch of surprisingly advanced features and capabilities, including Smart Ambient functionality, VoiceAware technology, IP54 water and dust resistance, and perhaps most importantly, a battery life of 8 hours for the earbuds themselves that you can take all the way up to 32 hours when also considering the bundled charging case.
The somewhat unusual shape of these bad boys all but guarantees both a perfect fit and a seal against external noises, which should help further improve the performance of those reasonably large 8mm drivers enhanced with Deep Bass Sound tech. In short, you might be looking at the absolute best budget wireless earbuds you can get before Christmas here, which is why it's imperative to hurry and pull the trigger ASAP even though Black Friday hasn't arrived yet.
