Samsung's top-of-the-line Galaxy S23 Ultra is heavily discounted on Amazon for Black Friday; get one now
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Black Friday may officially start next week, but Amazon has already launched its incredible Black Friday sales, letting you snatch a brand-new top-tier phone with an incredible discount.
For instance, the king of all Android phones, the awesome Galaxy S23 Ultra, is currently a whopping $300 off its price on Amazon. And the best thing is that both the 256GB and 512GB versions of this amazing phone are currently discounted by that much, which means you will score massive savings regardless of the two models you go for.
The Galaxy S23 Ultra is Samsung's current top-of-the-line phone and as such it delivers out-of-this-world performance. Powered by a high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset coupled with 12GB of RAM, this bad boy has enough firepower to deal with literally everything. It can run heavy apps and demanding games like Asphalt 9 at their highest graphical settings without even breaking a sweat.
We know, we know, you must be rocking them hearts on Insta, and you care about how awesome you will look in your photos more than the fact that the phone can run all the mobile games on the Google Play Store. Well, fortunately for you, the Galaxy S23 Ultra takes stunning photos. Additionally, the huge 200 MP main camera on board can shoot videos in up to 8K at 30fps, while the 12 MP selfie snapper can capture clips in up to 4K at 60fps. In other words, those likes on Insta should be piling up like a stack of pancakes. If they don't, it won't be the phone's fault.
Overall, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is a true bargain. It offers an impressive performance, takes lovely photos, and even comes with its own S Pen out of the box. On top of that, it can now be yours for $300 less if you pull the trigger on this amazing Black Friday deal. So, don't waste any more time and snatch a brand-new Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra with an incredible price cut right now!
In addition to its awesome performance and cameras, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is also special since it's among the few smartphones with a built-in stylus. You can use the included S Pen to take notes faster or as a digital paintbrush.
