Best Buy makes Samsung's outstanding Galaxy Buds 2 even cheaper in two colors

Adrian Diaconescu
After adhering to an intense six-month upgrade cycle for four consecutive Galaxy Buds releases, Samsung appears to be slowing down a little, skipping the early 2022 addition to its already extensive family of AirPods alternatives to (hopefully) make the next-gen Pro model (expected out in August) better.

In the meantime, of course, the first-gen Galaxy Buds Pro and the August 2021-released Galaxy Buds 2 remain without a doubt some of the best true wireless earbuds money can buy... especially when you can buy (one of) them for as little as $49.99.

That's right, cash-strapped boys and girls, fifty bucks is currently enough to get you a cool pair of noise-cancelling buds with top-notch sound and stellar battery life in your choice of graphite or lavender colors... as long as you don't have a problem going the refurbished Galaxy Buds 2 route.

That can obviously be risky and inconvenient when doing business with a less than reputable merchant, which is the opposite of how we'd normally describe Best Buy. The retailer's Geek Squad program is about as trustworthy as these things come, so you're essentially looking at paying a whopping and completely unprecedented $100 less than usual for like-new Galaxy Buds 2 units guaranteed to work without a hitch out the box.

Speaking of precedents, Geek Squad refurbs have naturally been available at awesome prices like $60 or $70 in the past, rivaling and arguably eclipsing pretty much all of the best budget wireless earbuds out there with their aforementioned active noise cancellation, audio performance, and battery endurance strengths, as well as a very sleek and discreet design, IPX2 water resistance, and outstanding voice call clarity.

In short, you almost certainly can't do better than this at $49.99 right now.

