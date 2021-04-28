Samsung brings Galaxy S21 camera improvements to another mid-range smartphone

The Galaxy A52
is one of Samsung
's newest mid-range smartphones, but that doesn't mean it packs every piece of software the handset maker typically includes in its phones. Not to mention that Samsung puts many important features exclusively on its flagships.
In the last few months though, Samsung rolled out a handful of camera features that were initially only available on the Galaxy S21
series. One of the first phones to get these features was the Galaxy S20 FE
back in March.
Today, we're happy to report that the Galaxy A52
is a few Galaxy S21
camera customization options (via TizenHelp
). Basically, Samsung is adding three new effects for the Portrait mode: high-key mono, low/key mono, and backdrop.
Apart from these effects, the update is supposed to further enhance picture quality, but other aspects of the Galaxy A52
are being improved too, such as call quality, stability of the touchscreen, and the overall security of the phone.
Last but not least, the update brings the latest April security patch. Currently, the update was spotted in Indonesia, but all Galaxy A52
users should get it in the coming weeks.
