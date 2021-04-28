Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

Samsung Android Software updates

Samsung brings Galaxy S21 camera improvements to another mid-range smartphone

Cosmin Vasile
By Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Apr 28, 2021, 1:25 AM
Samsung brings Galaxy S21 camera improvements to another mid-range smartphone
The Galaxy A52 is one of Samsung's newest mid-range smartphones, but that doesn't mean it packs every piece of software the handset maker typically includes in its phones. Not to mention that Samsung puts many important features exclusively on its flagships.

In the last few months though, Samsung rolled out a handful of camera features that were initially only available on the Galaxy S21 series. One of the first phones to get these features was the Galaxy S20 FE back in March.

Today, we're happy to report that the Galaxy A52 is a few Galaxy S21 camera customization options (via TizenHelp). Basically, Samsung is adding three new effects for the Portrait mode: high-key mono, low/key mono, and backdrop.

Apart from these effects, the update is supposed to further enhance picture quality, but other aspects of the Galaxy A52 are being improved too, such as call quality, stability of the touchscreen, and the overall security of the phone.

Last but not least, the update brings the latest April security patch. Currently, the update was spotted in Indonesia, but all Galaxy A52 users should get it in the coming weeks.

Galaxy A52
