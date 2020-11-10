The iPhone 11 & iPhone SE outsold every other smartphone last quarter
The iPhone 11 was the most popular smartphone, again
The iPhone 11 became an instant success when it launched in September 2019. It outsold every other smartphone on the planet through June 2020, and the latest data reveals that its popularity continued in the summer months.
It achieved that title despite a global pandemic that crushed smartphone demand and saw customers opt for lower-cost devices, and despite reaching its first birthday towards the end of the quarter.
Of course, Apple has now released a successor – the iPhone 12 – which means the iPhone 11 will soon lose its title of the world’s best-selling smartphone. Nonetheless, these first-year results are impressive.
Apple shipped over 10 million iPhone SE units
The second most popular smartphone last quarter is perhaps less of a surprise considering the state of the global economy. After performing strongly at launch, Apple managed to ship over 10 million additional iPhone SE units in the third quarter of 2020.
The iPhone SE should continue performing strongly heading into the holiday season, but it may fall further down the chart once the iPhone 12 mini hits shelves. After all, some iPhone SE buyers are simply looking for a smaller form factor, not necessarily the cheapest iPhone.
Samsung found success with its budget Galaxy A phones
Samsung occupied third, fourth, and fifth place on the global best-seller list with the affordable Galaxy A21s, Galaxy A11, and Galaxy A51. The Galaxy A31 and Galaxy A01 Core were also on the list in eighth and tenth place respectively.
Unfortunately, despite being released in late August to strong demand – the Galaxy Note 20 series set a new pre-order record in the UK – Samsung’s newest flagship smartphones were nowhere to be seen on the list.
These devices could make an appearance in the fourth quarter, but there’s certainly no guarantee. After all, Samsung has reduced production due to lower than expected demand in recent weeks.
Xiaomi also had some best-sellers last quarter
Completing the list of most popular smartphones in the world last quarter are the entry-level Xiaomi Redmi Note 9, Redmi 9, and Redmi 9A in sixth, seventh, and ninth place respectively.
Xiaomi often boasts some of the best-selling low-end smartphones on the market, so this feat isn’t exactly surprising. It should continue experiencing strong demand for cheaper devices throughout the current quarter, especially in developing markets such as India and more established markets like Europe where Huawei is losing traction.
The one obvious name missing from the rankings is Huawei. In the past, it has placed some budget devices in the top 10, but with US trade sanctions affecting its business outside of China, that wasn’t possible last quarter.