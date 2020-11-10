iPhone 12 with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

Samsung Android 5G

The mid-range Samsung Galaxy A52 5G could be even cheaper than its predecessor

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Nov 10, 2020, 8:23 AM

With all eyes (and ears) already set on the high-end Galaxy S21 smartphone family, you'd be excused for forgetting that Samsung also makes mid-range mobile devices, some of which could well get new editions in the very near future.

The Galaxy A52, for instance, will naturally follow in the footsteps of a wildly popular A51 that also arrived on the heels of an incredibly successful A50. The Galaxy A51, of course, is available in both 4G LTE-only and 5G-enabled variants, so there's a very good chance the A52 will come in two different models as well.

Given that the Galaxy A51 5G carries the SM-A516B model number, the SM-A526B designation discovered by the folks over at GalaxyClub (translated here) in the Geekbench Browser database will almost certainly be attached to the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G.

According to this early benchmark, the undoubtedly inexpensive 5G-capable phone packs 6 gigs of RAM in combination with an octa-core processor clocked at a 1.8GHz base frequency. That's most likely the Snapdragon 750G SoC rather than the Exynos 980 chipset found under the hood of the Galaxy A51 5G or the Snapdragon 765G silicon powering the Galaxy A71 5G stateside.


In case you're wondering, the Snapdragon 750G is a hot new mid-end processor that powers the freshly released and deliciously affordable Moto G 5G. It remains to be seen if Samsung will be able to lower the $500 list price of the A51 5G to no more than $400 for the Galaxy A52 5G and thus provide stiff competition for the likes of Verizon's TCL 10 5G UW and T-Mobile's Revvl 5G.

We're also curious to see exactly when the company might be planning to unveil and release the 4G LTE-only and 5G-enabled A52 after announcing the A51 all the way back in December 2019 and the A51 5G a full four months later.

As you can imagine, most of the other Galaxy A52 5G details are still up in the air, although GalaxyClub claims in a separate report (translated here) that the phone will arrive in black, white, blue, and orange hues, with a quad rear-facing camera setup on deck including a 64MP primary shooter and an 8-megapixel macro lens, among others.

Samsung is also reportedly working on an even cheaper Galaxy A32 5G model with a 48MP main camera, 13MP wide-angle lens, 8MP macro shooter, and 2MP depth sensor, as well as the same four aforementioned color options. Unfortunately, if history is any indication, this low-cost handset may not be officially released in the US.

