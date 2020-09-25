Galaxy Z Fold2 5G with Verizon Unlimited plan

Samsung Android

Samsung will spice up A series with penta camera Galaxy A72 and flagship-exclusive features: report

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
Sep 25, 2020, 10:42 AM
Samsung will spice up A series with penta camera Galaxy A72 and flagship-exclusive features: report
Next year's Galaxy A72 could be Samsung's first phone to feature a penta camera setup, reports The Elec (via SamMobile).

The outlet alleges that the quintuple rear camera array will have a 64MP main snapper, a 12MP ultra-wide angle unit, Galaxy S20 FE's 8MP telephoto module with 3x optical zoom, a 5MP macro sensor, and a 5MP bokeh unit. At the moment, only flagship Samsung phones support 3x optical zoom.

The rumored Galaxy A72 camera specs also add weight to leaks that claimed it would be the first A-series phone to offer optical image stabilization (OIS). This again would bring it on par with flagship Galaxy S and Note phones to some extent. 

The pandemic has impacted the sales of premium phones and Samsung's decision to give OIS capabilities to the Galaxy A72 seemingly has something to do with this. The tech titan apparently wants to offset the speculated decrease in flagship shipments by boosting sales of A-series phones.

If you are wondering, the Galaxy A71 has a quad-camera system with a 64MP primary shooter, a 12MP ultrawide unit, a 5MP macro module, and a 5MP depth unit.

The front camera is expected to be 32MP, so no change here. 

A penta setup would also help Samsung compete better with rivals in markets where camera specs are key to sales.

A multi-camera array will not necessarily uplift the camera performance, as is evident by the Nokia 9 PureView.

That is not to say that five rear cameras are totally futile, something which Huawei and Xiaomi have proven with the P40 Pro Plus and Mi Note 10, respectively.

Other details on the Galaxy A72 remain sparse, but a previous report indicates it will support wireless charging.

Galaxy A72 and Galaxy A52 could bring in as many sales as flagship S series phones next year


The Galaxy A71 and A51 have proven to be quite popular, and Samsung allegedly has a goal of selling 30 million units of their successors in 2021. If this materializes, the budget models will account for around 10 percent of the company's projected total sales volume.

To bring things into perspective, Samsung reportedly sold around 35 million Galaxy S10 in 2019.

The Galaxy A72 will probably be released in the first half of 2021.

